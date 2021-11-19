Kaia Gerber Stuns On Red Carpet With Mom Cindy Crawford Amid Breakup News

Having a mother who was once the world’s most famous supermodel must put a lot of pressure on a young woman. Having to live up to that, needing to carry on the name like a legacy, is a lot of responsibility. But all you have to do is take one look at Kaia Gerber and you realize that it probably isn’t a big challenge for her. Why? Because she looks like an exact clone of her stunning mother, Cindy Crawford. And seeing the two side by side only further proves this theory. It also shows Kaia is not being held down by her recent breakup with Jacob Elordi.

Blessed With Good Genes

Honestly, someone needs to say what everyone is thinking. Is Gerber a clone of her Mother? Okay, maybe no one is asking that, but they look so much alike it would be a fair question. While children often do somewhat like their parents, Gerber was blessed by looking almost exactly like her mother at her age, even up to the statuesque height.

This week, Kaia Gerber and Cindy Crawford were spotted together on the red carpet at an event for the Omega San Francisco Grand Opening VIP Celebration at de Young Museum on November 18, 2021, in San Francisco, California. And to say they turned heads would be an understatement. Kaia was wearing a lovely black dress with spaghetti straps, while her mother went in more of a full gown that was half black, half sheer.

(Miikka Skaffari/Getty Images)

Beauty In the Breakdown

This is all amidst the rumors that Kaia and her beau, Australian actor Jacob Elordi have split after a year together. There is nothing tumultuous to report. No cheating, no drawn-out public fights. Just a young couple growing apart, but doing so amicably. Though Elordi was spotted this week in sweatpants, sunglasses, and a hoodie, meaning he may be taking the breakup a little harder than her, but that can’t be confirmed. This is also amid rumors her mother and father may be having their own issues.

Regardless, it is nice to see these two still doing the rounds and looking as beautiful as ever, even amid some strife and drama in their personal lives.