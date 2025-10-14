Justin Trudeau’s Ex-Wife Makes Cryptic Comment About Love Amid His Romance With Katy Perry

Just after Justin Trudeau made headlines over his recent romantic yacht outing with Katy Perry, the former Canadian Prime Minister’s ex-wife Sophie Gregoire Trudeau shared a cryptic message about love.

In a post on Instagram, Sophie stated that nothing we love is meant to be kept forever. “People, places, moments – they’re all meant to be lived, not possessed,” she pointed out. “The beauty is in the being there: In the shared laugh, the quiet glance, the heartbeat of a place before it changes.”

She then wrote, “Connection isn’t something we hold – it’s something we feel while it’s there. That’s the real magic: presence.”

In the post’s video, Sophie stated, “To hold on feels safer than to let go. But love was never about possession. It was always about presence. The present moment. When we release what we cannot keep, we make space for the truth of connection, intimacy, the memory, for the lesson.”

She then said, “Grief also lives there. I’ve lost my father in the last year, I feel like with grief also comes grace.”

Sophie went on to add, “Maybe love’s deepest teaching is this: to stand open hearted in the face of impermanence. To honor what has been and to trust that letting go is also a form of keeping inside us where no loss can erase it in a way.”

Sophie and Justin called it quits in 2023 after nearly 20 years of marriage. The exes have three children together.

Justin Trudeau and Katy Perry Were Spotted Kissing on a Yacht Last Weekend

Justin Trudeau and Katy Perry were spotted kissing on a yacht off the coast of California over the weekend.

An eyewitness reported seeing the duo “making out” upon their reunion.

“I didn’t realize who she was with until I saw the tattoo on the guy’s arm,” the witness pointed out. “And I immediately realized it was Justin Trudeau.”

The former politician is famously known for having a “Haida raven” tattoo on his upper left arm. It is considered a special tribute to the indigenous Canadian people.

Trudeau and Perry were first romantically linked over the summer after they were spotted having dinner in Montreal, Canada. Trudeau then added Perry’s Lifetimes Tour in the same city a couple of days later.

Sources previously stated that the duo was “definitely” on a date, but it was “casual.”

“They’ve decided to be much more private about it,” one insider said. “They are still speaking and are very interested in each other.”

Perry was previously engaged to Orlando Bloom. The exes, who share daughter Daisy, ended their relationship in June.



