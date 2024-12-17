Justin Timberlake’s Awkward Wardrobe Malfunction During Concert Captured on Video

Former NSYNC bandmate Justin Timberlake experienced a noticeably awkward wardrobe malfunction while performing on stage last week.

Videos by Suggest

During the Nashville’s Bridgestone Arena stop of his Forget Tomorrow World Tour, Timberlake attempted to situate himself in a harness while performing “Mirrors.”

Unfortunately for the singer, the strap around his lower body was too tight, causing his groin area to hit the spotlight.

The entire ordeal was captured on video and quickly posted on TikTok. The comments section was quickly filled with compliments and criticism.

“The way my jaw dropped,” one TikTok user wrote. “Honey, NO ONE TOLD HIM during rehearsals? Oof.”

“A confirmation I didn’t need,” another TikToker commented. “But a confirmation nonetheless.”

“I think you saw Justin’s Timber,” a TikToker told the video’s creator, who replied with a cry-laughing emoji.

“Just because you seen it doesn’t mean that we have to,” a fellow TikTok user added.

Other TikTok users pointed out that the harness wasn’t needed for the show.

“Justin Timberlake has no business flying in the air during his concerts,” a TikToker criticized.

Other TikTokers referenced Chris Brown, who was stuck in the air mid-concert due to a harness issue.

Justin Timberlake Deals With Personal Life Issues Amid Forget Tomorrow World Tour

The wardrobe malfunction at Bridgestone Arena occurred just months after Justin Timberlake had dealt with personal life struggles.

The “Can’t Stop the Feeling” hitmaker’s problems began last summer when he was arrested for allegedly driving while intoxicated in Sag Harbor, New York.

In September, Timberlake pleaded guilty to the lesser charge of driving while ability impaired and received 25 hours of community service, a $500 fine, and a 90-day driver’s license suspension. He must also make a public safety announcement, urging drivers not to get behind the wheel after drinking.

However, the issues didn’t stop after the sentencing. Rumors began circulating that things between Timberlake and his wife, Jessica Biel, weren’t going well.

A source close to the couple told People that they have moved on from the arrest and are “relieved that it’s in the past.”

“They are both committed to staying married,” the insider shared. “Jess thinks he’s a wonderful dad. They’re a great team.”

In October, Timberlake gave his wife, who joined him on stage at Montreal’s Bell Centre, a special shout-out on their 12th wedding anniversary.

“It’s also a very special evening for me,” Timberlake told the audience. “My wife is here tonight. And tonight is our 12-year anniversary.”

“So be nice to her, Montreal, because she’s sharing me with all of you guys tonight,” Timberlake added. He then told Biel, “I love you, baby.”