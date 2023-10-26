Justin Timberlake Suddenly Turns Off Instagram Comments Amid Backlash From Britney Spear’s New Book

Pop star Justin Timberlake has turned off the comments on his Instagram account after receiving a barrage of backlash related to the shocking revelations made by his ex-girlfriend, Britney Spears, in her recently published memoir, titled The Woman in Me.

An exclusive source informed Page Six that the former *NSYNC member decided to disable Instagram comments due to the “hateful, disgusting things people were saying” on his page following the revelations in Spears’ memoir.

The criticism directed at Timberlake largely revolves around the shocking revelations made by Spears in her book, particularly concerning their three-year romantic relationship. In the memoir, she disclosed personal details, including her experience with an abortion while dating Timberlake.

Justin Timberlake was reportedly planning a big comeback which is now "ruined" after being exposed by Britney Spears in her memoir, according to The Sun. pic.twitter.com/jcgPcQnzq8 — Pop Tingz (@ThePopTingz) October 26, 2023

In the book, Spears shared her deep love for Justin Timberlake and her expectation of starting a family together one day. However, the revelation that she had an abortion during their relationship took the world by surprise.

The Toxic singer explained that while she was in love with Timberlake, he wasn’t happy about the pregnancy. According to Spears, Timberlake expressed that they were not ready for a baby and were too young to become parents.

Additionally, Spears alleged that Timberlake, with whom she was romantically involved from 1999 to 2002, had cheated on her during their relationship with a “very popular” woman. Spears refrained from revealing the identity of the celebrity, citing the individual’s current marital status and family as reasons.

More Shocking Claims

Another shocking claim made by Spears in her memoir was that Timberlake had used a blaccent when communicating with black artists. The Cry Me a River singer shared her perception of Timberlake and his boy band, *NSYNC, as “white boys” who “loved hip-hop” and “hung out with black artists.” She suggested that they may have sometimes appeared to be trying too hard to fit into the hip-hop culture.

In one specific anecdote, Spears recalled meeting the R&B artist Ginuwine in New York while she was with Timberlake. She described the encounter and Timberlake’s enthusiastic reaction when he saw the singer. She quoted Timberlake saying, “Oh, yeah! Fo shiz, fo shiz, Ginuwine! What’s up, homie?”

Justin Timberlake once did this on stage…he definitely did what Britney Spears said he did in front of Ginuwine 😭pic.twitter.com/NUjc0MwZ7S — Kayla Taylor (@kaylataylr) October 24, 2023

Although Timberlake has not publicly addressed the revelations from Spears’ memoir, it has been reported that he is “not at all happy” about the situation. According to a source cited by the Daily Mail, Timberlake has not attempted to contact Britney Spears to discuss any of the book’s content.

The source stated, “Justin has not reached out to Britney at all about any of this, and he is not going to because there is nothing he can say to her.”

The unfolding narrative presents a challenging situation for Timberlake, as he grapples with the scrutiny and criticism that has emerged as a result of the memoir’s release.

While Timberlake has faced public controversies in the past, the revelations in Spears’ book have ignited renewed conversations around their past relationship and raised important questions about public perception, the accountability of celebrities, and the dynamics of fame and personal life.

As Justin Timberlake navigates the fallout from Britney Spears’ memoir, the singer and actor’s response or lack thereof will continue to be a subject of interest for fans and the media.