Justin Timberlake Reveals He Once ‘Got Tackled’ by Travis Kelce

Justin Timberlake hilariously recalled the moment with Kansas City Chiefs star Travis Kelce that made his “life flash” before his eyes.

Timberlake visited The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon on Thursday, Jan. 25. During his segment, Timberlake explained how he helped Fallon knock his ball into a hole during a golf tournament they played with other celebrities, including Kelce.

With the help of Fallon, Timberlake acted out the instructions he gave the comedian on the green. Fallon was stuck in a sand trap, and Timberlake coached him to success. Fallon cut to a video that showed how it all went down.

In the clip, Fallon sent his ball sailing from the sand right into the hole, and everyone on the green erupted with excitement. Justin Timberlake started running in circles screaming, “Yeah!” Two other people began leaping through the air, and Travis Kelce ran and picked Fallon up for a hug.

“I haven’t run that fast since,” Timberlake joked. “Travis lifted me up in the air. Even the other team was rooting for me. That’s how bad I am. That’s how bad I am. The other team was going, ‘Yes, Jimmy, you did something!’”

Justin Timberlake ‘Basically Got Tackled’ By Travis Kelce

Before moving on, Justin Timberlake asked the producers to play the video once more so he could point out that Travis Kelce gave him a chest bump that knocked Timberlake flat on his back.

“Travis Kelce almost — I saw my life flash before my eyes,” he shared. “He went up and did one of those [chest bumps], and I was like, he’s doing it, I have to do it.”

Timberlake noted that the tight end has “like 80 pounds” on him, which made the celebratory bump a little unfair. The video showed Kelce running toward the singer in full NFL mode. The two collided and Timberlake fell to the ground and almost rolled into a full backward summersault.

Jimmy Fallon laughed and said Timberlake “basically got tackled” by Travis Kelce.

“Now while that might not look like much, my neck [hurt] for like a week.”