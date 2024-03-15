Justin Timberlake Reunites With *NSYNC Ahead of New Album Release

Fans of early 2000s boy bands rejoice! This is not a drill, the famed group *NSYNC reunited in Los Angeles ahead of the release of Justin Timberlake’s new album. The group is also featured on Justin’s upcoming project.

“Joey Fatone, Lance Bass, JC Chasez, and Chris Kirkpatrick went up with Justin for a surprise moment in a major highlight of the night … where they sang some *NSYNC classics,” TMZ wrote.

“Of course, they also belted out their new song together from Justin’s album, “Paradise,” so it was a blend of old and new tunes. In terms of how this came together, sources with direct knowledge tell TMZ JT called all the guys Sunday to see if they’d be down for this.”

*NSYNC Member Details Life After Their Split

*NSYNC was one of the most popular boy bands of the early 2000s. Although they never won a Grammy award they did score eight nominations. The group went their separate ways after concluding their Celebrity tour in 2002. Band member Joey Fatone says he is grateful that he didn’t have to “reinvent” himself following their split.

“Well, thank God [the breakup] didn’t force me to [reinvent myself]. I wanted to. It wasn’t like, ‘Oh d—, I’m out of a job. What have I got to do? It was more or less, ‘Holy s—, these doors are opened. Let’s see if I can walk in. I may suck, but let’s find out,” Fatone said.

“I always wanted to do Broadway. Right after *NSYNC, I did Rent on Broadway. I did Little Shop of Horrors on Broadway. And then when I did Dancing With the Stars, people saw my personality.”

Britney Spears Apologizes to Justin Timberlake

Former pop star Britney Spears has been on a spree of sounding off on her past beaus, including *NSYNC lead Justin Timberlake.

After she revealed shocking details about their relationship in her new book, Spears apologized to Timberlake.

“I wanna apologize for some of the things I wrote about in my book. If I offended any of the people I genuinely care about I am deeply sorry,” she wrote on Instagram on January 28.

“I also wanted to say I am in love with Justin Timberlake’s new song “Selfish.” It is so good and how come every time I see Justin and Jimmy together I laugh so hard.”