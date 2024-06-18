justin-timberlake-photographed-in-handcuffs-as-he-leaves-police-station-after-dwi-arrest

Pop star Justin Timberlake found himself in some serious legal trouble on June 18. The “Cry Me a River” singer was arrested for driving under the influence.

Timberlake was initially stopped because he failed to stop at a stop sign. So that’s when the authorities in Long Island suspected that the former NSYNC* star was under the influence. The Daily Mail obtained photos of the star in handcuffs.

Justin Timberlake Photographed in Handcuffs

omg justin timberlake in HANDCUFFS pic.twitter.com/FGFFTPxVsn — 2000s (@PopCulture2000s) June 18, 2024

“Justin Timberlake was photographed in handcuffs just hours after being arrested on DWI charges in Sag Harbor, NY,” Page Six wrote.

“The “Mirrors” singer was seen walking from the Sag Harbor police headquarters to the neighboring court building on Tuesday morning, per photos obtained by the Daily Mail. The 43-year-old’s hands were cuffed in front of him as an officer held the door open for him and his lawyer, Ed Burke, Jr.”

Officer Gives Account of Timberlake’s Arrest

Just judging from Timberlake’s mugshot, he was pretty visibly intoxicated. So the glassy look in his eyes tells you all that you need to know.

Police officer Michael Arkinson is one of the officers who took Timberlake into custody. Arkison says that once he started speaking to Timberlake during the traffic stop, it was clear he was not fit to operate a vehicle.

“Ascertained that the defendant was operating said vehicle in an intoxicated condition in that his eyes were bloodshot and glassy. A strong odor of an alcoholic beverage was emanating from his breath,” Arkinson said via NBC News.

Arkinson also says that authorities administered a series of field sobriety tests for Timberlake to attempt. And in the end, he performed “poorly,” on all of them.

“He was unable to divide attention. He had slowed speech, he was unsteady afoot, and he performed poorly on all standardized field sobriety tests,” Arkinson added.

However, despite being visibly intoxicated Arkinson says that Timberlake’s initial claim was that he only had “one martini.” After which he followed his friends home. He also says that Timberlake declined to take the chemical test. So he was placed under arrest.