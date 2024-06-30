Justin Timberlake Jokes About DWI Arrest During Boston Concert

Less than two weeks after being arrested in Sag Harbor, New York for a DWI arrest, Justin Timberlake can laugh off the incident with his fans.

According to PEOPLE, Timberlake seemingly poked fun at his current legal woes while performing his Forget Tomorrow World Tour at the TD Garden in Boston.

“So uh, is there anyone here tonight that is driving and … No, I’m just kidding,” Justin Timberlake stated on stage during his Saturday, June 29, show.

After the laughter and the applause from the audience died down, he continued. “Is there anyone here tonight, that it’s your first time here to the show? Is there anybody here that you’ve been to 1, 2, 3, maybe 4 of our shows?”

Justin Timberlake then added, “For all of you that it’s your first time tonight — on a serious note — I hope that you feel the fellowship and the love.”

Timberlake praised the fans who have been there for him since the start of his music career in the mid-90s.

“For those of you that have been with me through all the weird haircuts… Don’t act like y’all didn’t have bad haircuts!” Justin Timberlake joked. “I took one for the team. Maybe like 3 or 4 for the team, but who’s counting? But it’s been almost three decades together, you guys.”

Timberlake was arrested on Tuesday, June 18. He was originally stopped for running a stop sign and not staying in his lane. After appearing intoxicated, the police officer arrested him and took him to the Sag Harbor Village Police Department’s station. He was released hours later.

Timberlake’s attorney Edward Burke Jr. issued a statement about the arrest. “He will have a lot to say at the appropriate time. He is currently awaiting full discovery from the DA’s office.”

Justin Timberlake and His Wife Jessica Biel Are ‘Doing Just Fine’ Following His DWI Arrest

Despite recent rumors about marital issues, Justin Timberlake and Jessica Biel are “doing just fine,” according to a friend.

A source shared with Entertainment Tonight that while the situation is far from ideal, Timberlake and Biel “know and understand” that everyone makes mistakes. “Mistakes don’t define people,” the insider said. “Jess knows that Justin is a great husband and dad, and a wonderful person with the best intentions.”

The source further pointed out that Justin Timberlake is putting his energy into “wowing” his fans with incredible shows and trying to move on.

“Jess is feeling focused and centered while filming and not letting this situation derail her. Their kids are also at the forefront of their minds as always and they’re protecting their children from any negative media attention.”