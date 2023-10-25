Justin Timberlake Finally Responds To Britney Spears’ Memoir: ‘Not Happy At All’

The much-anticipated memoir, The Woman in Me, by pop sensation Britney Spears, has sent shockwaves through the entertainment industry, and one notable name linked to the revelations is Justin Timberlake. However, despite the myriad of disclosures, Timberlake has chosen to remain silent and has not reached out to his former flame.

Page Six‘s exclusive report revealed that Justin Timberlake had been “concerned” about what Britney Spears would reveal in her memoir, especially considering their shared history and tumultuous past. The Princess of Pop name-dropped the *NSYNC member multiple times in the book.

While fans and the media anticipated a possible response or reaction from Timberlake, it appears that he has chosen a different path. According to an insider who spoke to the Daily Mail, Timberlake “has not reached out to Britney at all about any of this, and he is not going to because there is nothing he can say to her.”

Spears, in her memoir, shares her experiences from her perspective and her own truth. However, Timberlake is reportedly not pleased with the revelations, as the source notes, “Justin is not at all happy about what has come out in this book.”

The insider explains that the memoir has been a means for Britney Spears to reclaim her voice and share her truth. Spears is resolute in her stance, and, as the source states, “she really doesn’t care who is offended by anything in it because it is what happened. She was there and lived through it. No one can say anything. She has got this all out of her and is moving on now.”

In The Woman in Me, Spears delves into her past, including her ill-fated romance with Timberlake. She reveals a deeply personal moment when she had an abortion because Timberlake “didn’t want to be a father.” The book brings to light the struggles and emotions Spears faced during her relationship with the boy bander, which lasted from 1999 to 2002 until he ended it via text.

The aftermath of the memoir’s release has reportedly had a personal impact on Justin Timberlake. It coincided with his 11th wedding anniversary with his wife, Jessica Biel, on October 19. According to a second source cited by the Daily Mail, the revelations in Britney’s book have affected Timberlake and Biel’s celebration.

“Britney’s book coming out with all the revelations hasn’t been the best for his anniversary celebrations,” the source said. While it may not have been a constant topic of conversation, Justin and Jessica have discussed it, adding an element of stress to what should have been a joyous occasion.

The release of Britney Spears’ memoir has undoubtedly brought to light a deeply personal and emotional chapter in the lives of both Spears and Timberlake, and the world continues to watch as the story unfolds.