justin-timberlake-reportedly-considering-tell-all-interview-amid-britney-spears-controversy

Months after Britney Spears released her memoir, The Woman in Me, Justin Timberlake is reportedly considering doing a tell-all interview about what his ex wrote about their relationship.

According to the Daily Mail, Justin Timberlake allegedly wanted to talk to Oprah Winfrey about the fallout that was caused by Spears’ book. “Justin is really not happy with how things have gone down,” a source said. “He wanted the music to speak for itself but that’s clearly not happening.”

The insider also pointed out that Justin Timberlake’s recent “not owing any apologies to anyone” comment added fuel to the fire. “the idea of a sit-down chat with someone like Oprah Winfrey was floated months ago and is now back on the cards.”

However, the source said that Timberlake didn’t want to do the interview. “But the louder the backlash gets the more he feels he may have to,” they added.

In her memoir, Spears revealed she ended up having an abortion while she and Timberlake were dating. She stated he didn’t want to be a father at the time. He also wasn’t happy that she was expecting.

The pop stars dated from 1999 to 2002. After they broke up, Timberlake released his hit track Cry Me a River, which has been speculated to be about Spears.

Justin Timberlake ‘Seething’ Over the Negative Press From Britney Spears’ Book

Page Six reports that Justin Timberlake is seething about the negative press he has received over Britney Spears’ book. He also wasn’t happy about Spears overshadowing his new music.

“Just had hoped that the backlash [from Spears’ memoir] would’ve blown over by now,” a source said. “So that he could focus on his new album, which he’s very excited about, but every day is something new.”

After Timberlake released his new song Selfish, Spears fans helped her 2011 song of the same title to become No. 1 on iTunes.

Just before Justin Timberlake’s anti-apology, Britney Spears actually apologized to anyone who was offended by her book. “I am deeply sorry,” she wrote in a since-deleted Instagram post. “I also wanted to say I am in love with Justin Timberlake’s new song Selfish.”

She seemingly responded to Timberlake’s remarks by posting a photo of a basketball hoop. This was referencing her story about making Timberlake cry after beating him at basketball. “Someone told me someone was talking s–t about me on the streets,” she wrote. “Do you want to bring it to the court or will you go home crying to your mom like you did last time??? I’m not sorry!!!”