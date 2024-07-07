justin-timberlake-and-tiger-woods-opening-new-bar-together

Pop star Justin Timberlake and golf legend Tiger Woods are planning to open a new bar together. The bar will be located in Scotland and the two will share ownership.

The news of this business venture leaked just weeks after Timberlake’s DWI arrest in New York. Woods was also arrested for DUI in 2017. Both star’s mugshots went viral, and following the announcement of this news, have become memes once again…

The news of this business venture leaked just weeks after Timberlake's DWI arrest in New York. Woods was also arrested for DUI in 2017. Both star's mugshots went viral, and following the announcement of this news, have become memes once again…

As soon as the news broke, X users began making jokes about what Timberlake and Woods’ bar would be called. One person joked that “DUI Fridays” would be a fitting name.

“Did they get this approved by their probation officers first?” another added.

"This is gonna ruin the tour…"

"What tour?"

"What tour?"

"The PGA Tour"

According to Billboard, Timberlake and Woods are partnering to turn the New Picture House Cinema into a T-Squared Social Sports Bar. The bar is located in the historic Scottish town of St. Andrews.

Recapping Timberlake’s DWI Arrest

Justin Timberlake was arrested for DWI last month. The officer who pulled him over noticed his “eyes were bloodshot and glassy.”

“A strong odor of an alcoholic beverage was emanating from his breath, he was unable to divide attention,” the officer’s report stated. “He had slowed speech, he was unsteady afoot, and he performed poorly on all standardized field sobriety tests.”