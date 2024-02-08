Justin Bieber, Wife Hailey Reportedly Suffering Major Marriage Issues

After five years of marriage, things between Justin Bieber and Hailey Baldwin reportedly seem to be best described as “rocky.”

Sources close to the couple told InTouch that they are having massive marriage problems and Hailey has reached her breaking pointing point. “Justin is clingy,” the insiders say.

“And he relies on her so much for his emotional and psychological well-being. There are times Hailey just wants to end it so she can be on her own again.”

The source pointed out that Justin Bieber and Hailey Baldwin have fighting over old relationships, past bad behavior, and even having kids. “They’ve had a lot of ups and downs. Friends are surprised they’ve lasted this long.”

According to InTouch, Justin Bieber and Hailey Baldwin were first romantically linked in later 2015 during Bieber’s breaks with on-again and off-again girlfriend Selena Gomez. However, in 2018, they reconnected and after a three-month romance, they got married in September of that year.

Months later, Hailey admitted that marriage is very hard. “That is the sentence you should lead with,” she told Vogue at the time. “It’s really effing hard.”

Sources Say That Hailey Baldwin is More Mature Than Justin Bieber

The sources continued to give InTouch more details about Justin Bieber and Hailey Baldwin’s marriage by stating that Hailey is more mature than Justin.

“Hailey’s grown into a strong individual,” the insider pointed out. “As a model, she’s learned how to deal with stress, whereas Justin has been babied his whole life. Hailey sees him as an immature kid at times.”

Along with maturity struggles, the couple has dealt with health woes as well. In 2022, Hailey had a ministroke while Justin was diagnosed with Ramsay Hunt syndrome. Both illnesses have taken a toll on the couple.

“Justin’s always relied on Hailey to bolster him up whenever he needed it,” Source said. “Which was most of the time, and she couldn’t do that because she had to look after herself. It made her realize how one-sided their relationship was.”

In regards to Justin Bieber’s past erratic behavior, the insider said that the Sorry singer is apologetic about the things he’s done. “He blames it on attaining fame at such a young age. Plus, he was surrounded by a lot of ‘yes’ people. Still, the image of him as an egg-throwing brat has stuck, which is frustrating.”

The source added that Bieber’s past reputation was that he was a “love rat” and had many flings when he was younger. This is something that Haily doesn’t like to be reminded of. “It’s a touchy subject that sometimes rears its ugly head during arguments.”