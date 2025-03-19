Justin Baldoni’s Lawyer Responds to Ryan Reynolds’ Lawsuit Dismissal Filing

Just after Ryan Reynolds’ legal team referred to Justin Baldoni as “thin-skinned” in their lawsuit dismissal filing, the It Ends With Us star’s attorney had some thoughts about the situation.

In the filing, Reynolds’ team called out Baldoni’s claims. The actor/director filed his lawsuit after Reynolds’ wife, Blake Lively, accused him of sexually harassing her on the It Ends With Us set. She also accused him of being part of a plot to destroy her career.

Justin Baldoni added Ryan Reynolds to his lawsuit. He accused the Deadpool star of making fun of him by creating “Nicepool” for the Deadpool & Wolverine film. He believes the character made fun of his “woke feminism” and was used to bully him.

Reynolds’ team states he shouldn’t be involved in Baldoni’s lawsuit against Lively.

“What does Ryan Reynolds have to do with that (Lively and Baldoni’s dispute), legally speaking, other than being a supportive spouse who has witnessed firsthand the emotional, reputational, and financial devastation Ms. Lively has suffered?” Reynolds’ legal team wrote.”

The legal team further claimed that the “Nicepool” claim was “thin-skinned outrage over a movie character.” They then stated the claim falls into his lawsuit’s “general allegation of ‘hurt feelings.’”

Justin Baldoni’s Attorney Slams Ryan Reynolds’ Lawsuit Dismissal Filing

While speaking to TMZ, Justin Baldoni’s attorney, Bryan Freedman, called out Ryan Reynolds for the comments in the dismissal filing.

“Mr. Reynolds’ exploitation of his enormous power in Hollywood continues,” Freeman stated. “This time arrogantly asking to be dismissed from the case despite his publicly documented involvement extending far beyond just being a ‘supportive spouse.’”

Freedman then stated, “Mr. Reynolds was a key player in the scheme, defaming Justin around Hollywood, strong-arming WME into dropping Justin as a client, and trying to destroy Justin’s career however possible.”

Freeman further stated that Reynolds’ attempt to get out of the lawsuit was laughable. “His fingerprints have been all over this smear campaign against Justin and the Wayfarer team since day one. Mr. Reynolds now attempts to reduce plainly cognizable claims to ‘hurt feelings,’ sending a clear message that bullying is acceptable.”

He then added, “After lighting a match, Mr. Reynolds now seeks to run from the flames. It won’t work. The Wayfarer Parties’ claims against him are real, and they are serious. Mr. Reynolds can appear on as many sketch shows as he wants and feebly try to make light of his current situation, but we will not stop until he is held accountable for his actions.”

Baldoni is seeking $400 million in his lawsuit against Reynolds and Lively.