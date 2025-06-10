Justin Baldoni’s Attorney Slams Blake Lively’s ‘False’ Victory After $400 Million Lawsuit Dismissal

Although Blake Lively is celebrating the dismissal of Justin Baldoni’s $400 million defamation lawsuit against her, the actor-filmmaker’s lawyer says the legal battle is far from over.

In a statement to PEOPLE, Justin Baldoni’s attorney, Bryan Freedman, slammed Lively, stating that the actress and her legal team’s “predictable declaration of victory is false.”

“While the Court dismissed related claims, the Court has invited us to amend four out of the seven claims main against Ms. Lively,” Freedman pointed out. “Which will showcase additional evidence and refined allegations.”

He then stated, “This case is about false accusations of sexual harassment and retaliation and a nonexistent smear campaign, which Ms. Lively’s own team conveniently describes as ‘untraceable’ because they cannot prove what never happened.”

“Most importantly, Ms. Lively’s own claims are no truer today than they were yesterday,” Freedman continued. “And with the facts on our side, we march forward with the same confidence that we had when Ms. Lively and her cohorts initiated this battle and look forward to her forthcoming deposition, which I will be taking.”

The lawyer further stated that he and his legal team are grateful for the “organic show” of support from the public and for the dedication of the “internet sleuth community,” who continue to cover the case with “discernment and integrity.”

Judge Lewis J. Linman Dismissed Justin Baldoni’s Lawsuit Against Blake Lively Earlier This Week

On June 9, Judge Lewis J. Linman granted the motion to dismiss Justin Baldoni’s $400 million lawsuit against Blake Lively, her husband Ryan Reynolds, and their publicist, Leslie Sloane.

The actor-filmmaker filed the lawsuit in response to the allegations against him by Lively. She accused him of sexual harassment while they were both working on the film It Ends With Us. She also alleged he was part of a smear campaign against her following the film’s theatrical release.

In his lawsuit, Baldoni accused Lively, Reynolds, and Sloane of defamation and extortion. He then filed a $250 million libel lawsuit against The New York Times, which Judge Linman also dismissed.

However, Judge Linman stated that Baldoni’s legal team may still amend the claims for breach of implied covenant and tortious interference with contract. The amendment deadline is June 23.