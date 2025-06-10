Blake Lively Breaks Her Silence About Justin Baldoni’s Lawsuit Being Dismissed  

Following the news that Justin Baldoni’s $400 million lawsuit against her was dismissed, Blake Lively took to social media to speak out about the latest legal milestone.

In a statement on Instagram, the actress wrote, “Last week, I stood proudly alongside 19 organizations united in defending women’s rights to speak up for their safety. Like so many others, I’ve felt the pain of a retaliatory lawsuit, including the manufactured shame that tries to break us.”

She then shared, “While the suit against me was defeated, so may don’t have the resources to fight back. I’m more resolved than ever to continue to stand for every woman’s right to have a voice in protecting themselves, including their safety, their integrity, their dignity, and their story.”

Lively then shared numerous organizations that can help those women in need. “With love and gratitude for the many who stood by me, many of you I know. Many of you I don’t,” she added. “But I will never stop appreciating or advocating for you.”

As previously reported, Justin Baldoni’s $400 million defamation lawsuit against Blake Lively, Ryan Reynolds, and Leslie Sloane.

Judge Lewis J. Linman, who dismissed the lawsuit, informed the actor’s legal team that they could still amend the lawsuit. They have until June 23 to amend claims for breach of implied covenant and tortious interference with contract.

Baldoni’s lawsuit was in response to Lively accusing him of harassing her on the It Ends With Us set. Lively also accused him of being part of a smear campaign against her.

Baldoni also sued The New York Times for $250 million for its coverage of Lively’s CRD complaint. That lawsuit was dismissed as well.

Sources Say Blake Lively ‘Cried With Relief’ After Justin Baldoni’s Lawsuit Was Dismissed

According to sources close to the situation, Blake Lively “cried with relief” when she first heard the news.

“She’s obviously relieved,” the insiders told PEOPLE. “She feels vindicated. Everyone is happy.”

They also noted that Blake’s husband, Ryan Reynolds, was also relieved by the news.

Sisterhood of the Traveling Pants co-star Amber Tamblyn shared her reaction to the judge’s decision in her Instagram Story. “Proud of you, Blake,” she wrote. “This is a win for women everywhere who dare to speak out.”

Tamblyn was among the first to support Lively publicly. She and fellow Sisters of Traveling Pants co-stars America Ferrera and Alexis Bledel released a joint statement about the situation.

“As Blake’s friends and sisters for over twenty years, we stand with her in solidarity as she fights back against the reported campaign waged to destroy her reputation,” the statement read. “Throughout the filming of It Ends with Us, we saw her summon the courage to ask for a safe workplace for herself and colleagues on set.”

“We are appalled to read the evidence of a premeditated and vindictive effort that ensued to discredit her voice,” the statement continued. “Most upsetting is the unabashed exploitation of domestic violence survivors’ stories to silence a woman who asked for safety.”

The actresses further stated they were “struck” by the reality that even if a woman is “strong, celebrated, and resourced,” she can face “forceful retaliation” for speaking out.

“We are inspired by our sister’s courage to stand up for herself and others,” the statement concluded.

