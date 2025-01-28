Justin Baldoni’s 6-Minute Apology to Blake Lively Leaks Amidst ‘It Ends With Us’ Lawsuits

Making good on his promise, Justin Baldoni released the nearly seven-minute voice memo apology he made to Blake Lively following an argument over the It Ends With Us script

“Hey Blake, it’s 2 [a.m.] in the morning. Hopefully, this does not wake you up. There is so much I want to say to you,” Baldoni said at the beginning of the message, which TMZ obtained. He then said he wanted to start the message with an apology.

“Man, reading the second part of your message, my heart sank,” Baldoni shared. “I’m really sorry. I for sure fell short and you worked really hard on that. The way you framed it and how it made you feel, I just wanted to say thank you for sharing that with me.”

Baldoni went on to say that he was “very grateful” that Lively felt “safe enough” to share her feelings about the film as well as her Hollywood experience.

“I’m really sorry. I f–ed up. That is a fail on my part,” he pointed out. “One thing you should know about me, I will admit and apologize when I fail. I am far from perfect. I am a very flawed man, as my wife will attest.”

He then apologized for his actions. “I’m sorry I made you feel that way. That must have felt terrible.” He continued, “I will for sure do better. That was not my best weekend. I should’ve given it more time.”

Justin Baldoni Sent the Voice Message Following a Disagreement With Blake Lively Over ‘It Ends With Us’ Scene Revisions

The voice memo was in response to Lively rewriting the It Ends With Us rooftop scene with her husband, Ryan Reynolds, and good friend, Taylor Swift.

Baldoni said in his lawsuit filing that he felt pressured by Reynolds and Swift (identified as only Lively’s “megacelebrity friend”) to approve the scene revisions.

During the disagreement, Lively compared herself to Khaleesi from Game of Thrones, allegedly calling Reynolds and Swift two of her “dragons” that “protect those” she fights for.

At one point in the voice memo, Baldoni praised Reynolds and Swift as being “two of the most creative people on the planet.”

However, Baldoni said he “didn’t need” Lively’s crew to back her up when it came to the script changes. He said he already knew her draft was “really good, and it’s going to make the movie,” just as Lively described.

Justin Baldoni previously vowed to launch a website of “correspondence” between him and Blake Lively to ‘quash’ her harassment claims, which she made in her lawsuit last month.

Baldoni has also filed a lawsuit against Lively as well as Reynolds and Lively’s assistant, Leslie Sloane, for civil extortion and defamation. He is seeking $400 million.