Justin Baldoni Won’t File Amended Claim After His Lawsuit Against Blake Lively Was Dismissed

Despite his legal team previously stating that they weren’t giving up on the recently dismissed lawsuit against Blake Lively, Justin Baldoni has decided not to file the amended claim needed to continue the legal battle against his It Ends With Us co-star.

Videos by Suggest

In a statement to JustJared, Baldoni’s leading lawyer, Bryan Freeman, revealed how the team will be moving forward. “The Court’s decision on the motion to dismiss has no effect whatsoever on the truth,” he said. “That there was no harassment nor smear campaign.”

Freeman also stated the decision does not “in any way” affect the team’s “vigorous defense” against Lively’s claims.

“Discovery is proceeding, and we are confident that we will prevail against factually baseless accusations,” he added. “Instead of revising the existing claims, our clients will be pursuing additional legal options that are available to us.”

Judge Lewis J. Linman dismissed Baldoni’s $400 million lawsuit against Lively and her husband, Ryan Reynolds, earlier this month. The lawsuit against The New York Times was also dismissed.

However, he informed the actor and his team that they could amend the claims for “breach of implied covenant and tortious interference with contract” if they proceed.

“The Wayfarer Parties have not alleged that Lively is responsible for any statements, other than the statements in her CRD complaint,” the judge explained.

He then stated Lively’s statement in the CRD complaint was “privileged.” Baldoni’s legal team had until Jun. 22 to file the amended claim.

Blake Lively’s Legal Team Previously Called Justin Baldoni’s Lawsuit Dismissal a ‘Total Victory’

In a statement to PEOPLE, Blake Lively’s lawyer, Mike Gottlieb, shared his thoughts about the dismissal of Justin Baldoni’s lawsuit.

“Today’s opinion is a total victory and a complete vindication for Blake Lively, along with those that Justin Baldoni and the Wayfarer Parties dragged into their retaliatory lawsuit, including Ryan Reynolds, Leslie Sloane, and The New York Times,” the statement reads. “As we have said from day one, this ‘$400 million’ lawsuit was a sham, and the Court saw right through it.”

“We look forward to the next round,” the statement added. “Which is seeking attorneys’ fees, treble damages, and punitive damages against Baldoni, [Steve] Sarowitz, [Melissa] Nathan, and the other Wayfarer Parties who perpetrated this abusive litigation.”

Justin Baldoni’s attorney, Bryan Freedman, did respond to the statement by slamming Lively and her legal team. He stated the “predictable declaration of victory is false.”

“While the Court dismissed related claims, the Court has invited us to amend four out of the seven claims main against Ms. Lively,” Freedman said. “Which will showcase additional evidence and refined allegations.”

Blake Lively and Justin Baldoni are set to appear in court in March 2026.









