‘Jurassic Park’ Legend Reveals He’s Now Vegetarian

Life, uh, finds a way… to avoid meat. A Jurassic Park fan favorite has gone vegetarian after a recent role.

It’s true: Jeff Goldblum has traded lamb chops for legumes after playing the Wizard of Oz in the blockbuster sequel Wicked: For Good.

On a recent episode of This Morning, the beloved 73-year-old actor opened up about how lucky he feels to play the iconic role of the Wizard. He also revealed that the film’s themes of animal cruelty inspired him to go vegetarian.

“It’s uncommon that you get to be doing this over a period of time and get more fertile and juicy and interesting and relevant roles for yourself at this period of time,” the Lost World: Jurassic Park star told the outlet. “Working with [director] Jon Chu [is] amazing. It’s changed me. You know, after doing this movie, we talked about the animal cruelty, I stopped eating meat and poultry.”

Goldblum also mentioned he might opt for vegetarian meals during the upcoming Thanksgiving and Christmas holidays.

“But I’m happy. We need the world to work for everybody on Earth and every creature, too,” he added.

Jeff Goldblum Heaped Praise on His ‘Wicked: For Good’ Director

Meanwhile, the veteran actor had nothing but praise for Wicked: For Good director Chu.

“He’s a master and a genius,” Goldblum gushed. “He made a masterpiece out of the first one, and an even deeper, more relevant, soulful, smart, complicated, and riveting, rollicking entertainment out of this second one. I’m crazy about it.”

‘Jurassic Park’ actor Jeff Goldblum at the European premiere of the film ‘Wicked: For Good’ in London on November 10. (Photo by HENRY NICHOLLS/AFP via Getty Images)



Of course, the first Wicked film was a huge success. It earned 10 Academy Award nominations, winning two for Best Costume Design and Best Production Design. Goldblum’s co-stars Cynthia Erivo and Ariana Grande were nominated for Best Actress and Best Supporting Actress, respectively.

According to Variety, if they both receive nominations again, they would become only the seventh and eighth performers in Oscar history to be nominated twice for the same role.

Prepare to defy gravity as Wicked: For Good floats into theaters on November 21.