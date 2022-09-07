Julianne Moore Sparkles And Sizzles As Jury President On Venice Film Festival Red Carpet

Some of Hollywood’s biggest stars have traveled to Italy to celebrate the Venice Film Festival, including Julianne Moore. The actress, who was named president of the competition jury for this year’s festival, impressed fans with her fashionable red carpet look.

Moore’s Dazzling Silver Look

For the premiere of Love Life, a Japanese-French drama directed by Kōji Fukada, Moore was dressed to kill. The star donned a sparkly, silver, one-shoulder gown, with minimal jewelry. Moore’s famous red hair was the only pop of color in the otherwise monochrome ensemble.

(Photo by Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images)

While Moore’s dress might have looked rather conservative, the gown featured a peekaboo slit down the front, showing off a little more skin. While Moore was lighting up the red carpet, the actress also had some important duties to think about while in Venice.

Her Role As Jury President

As president of the jury for the 79th Venice International Film Festival, Moore heads up a seven-person jury that will award prizes to the movies shown. These prizes include the Golden Lion for the best film, the Silver Lion – Grand Jury Prize, Silver Lion for the best director, the Coppa Volpi for best actress and Coppa Volpi for best actor, the special jury prize, the award for best screenplay, and the “Marcello Mastroianni” Award for Best New Young Actor or Actress.

This year, the jury includes Argentina director Mariano Cohn, Italian director and screenwriter Leonardo Di Costanzo, French director Audrey Diwan, Iranian actress Leila Hatami, British-Japanese author Kazuo Ishiguro, and Spanish director and screenwriter Rodrigo Sorogoyen.

Moore Calls Venice Film Festival An ‘Opportunity To See All This Incredible Work’

Discussing her role at the festival this year, Moore pointed out that while many conversations about cinema these days focus on the business side of things, “what is more important is what is being created.”

“To me, that is what Venice is all about. [It’s an] opportunity to see all this incredible work,” the actress continued. “There have always been different delivery systems, it is constantly changing,” she said, referring to streaming services. “But art doesn’t change: people are always telling stories and finding new ways to tell their stories.”

Moore also reflected on her first time in Venice for the world-famous film festival. “The first time I was in Venice, I was an actress on an American soap opera, it was 1986. If I had known then I would be here as the president of the jury, I would have fallen in the canal!” she laughed. From dazzling on the red carpet to judging which films will be honored this year, Moore seems like she’s having a great time in Italy.

