Julianne Moore, Husband’s Best Red Carpet Looks Over The Years: Latest To First

Julianne Moore has been married to her husband, director Bart Freundlich for almost 20 years, though the two’s romance stretches back even further than that. Despite their age difference, which caused a stir when the pair first got together, their love has proved to be the lasting sort. Now two kids and two decades later, they’re still going strong, especially on the red carpet.

They’re one of the more low-key couples in Hollywood, but the chemistry between Julianne Moore and her husband Bart Freundlich practically sizzles off them during red carpet appearances. Moore and Freundlich first met on the set of The Myth of Fingerprints, which starred Moore and was directed by Freundlich, in 1996.

Julianne Moore, Bart Freundlich At 2022 Met Gala

US-British actress Julianne Moore and her husband director Bart Freundlich arrive for the 2022 Met Gala at the Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 2, 2022, in New York. – The Gala raises money for the Metropolitan Museum of Art’s Costume Institute. The Gala’s 2022 theme is “In America: An Anthology of Fashion”. (Photo by ANGELA WEISS / AFP) (Photo by ANGELA WEISS/AFP via Getty Images)

Just a year earlier, Moore had gone through a divorce from her first husband, John Gould Rubin whom she’d married in 1986, so she wasn’t really expecting to fall for her director who also happened to be 10 years her junior. Love doesn’t really wait for people to be ready for it, however, and Freundlich and Moore began seeing each other.

The Whole Moore-Freundlich Family

(s_bukley/Shutterstock.com)

A year after they started dating, Moore and Freundlich welcomed their first child, a son they named Caleb. A few years later, in 2002, the happy couple had a second child together, a daughter named Liv. Both kids take after their mom with their bright red hair, but we can still see their dad’s influence, especially in Caleb’s face.

(Everett Collection/Shutterstock.com)

After welcoming their second child, Freundlich and Moore married in 2003. In 2020, during a virtual visit to the Drew Barrymore Show, Moore gave fans a little insight into her marriage and how the couple was holding up after spending quarantine together.

Newlywed Lovebirds In This 2004 Photo

(Everett Collection/Shutterstock.com)

When host Drew Barrymore asked if she had any advice to give out since she’d been married so long, Moore answered, “The only thing that I can say is, I think that you both have to really want to be married,” adding, “I do feel like I’ve seen situations where things aren’t working out for people, one of the members of the couple doesn’t want to be there.”

Moore continued, “I think if you’re both invested in it working out, and then you really have to have a good time,” before concluding, “My God, I think they really have to make you laugh. If they don’t make you laugh, it’s just deadly.”

May 20, 1997 Universal, Ca Julianne Moore (co-star) at the screening of the Lost World.

As for what it felt like to be with the same person after 24 years (now 26 years), Moore explained, “What’s really funny about that was that it was 24 years ago, that’s what’s shocking to us, we met 24 years ago,” adding, “I mean, I think that’s what’s been nice about it. It doesn’t feel like a long time.”

These two are seriously relationship goals. They truly are the couple that works and plays together, which also might be a reason for their longevity.

More Stories From Suggest