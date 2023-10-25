Julianne Hough Teases Her Toned Abs And A ‘DWTS’ Surprise In Instagram Post

The DWTS host has really been putting in the work!

After a video 34-year-old Julianne Hough posted to Instagram Story on Monday, fans were left buzzing after her incredible announcement.

Hough’s behind the scenes vlog featured her wearing a white cropped top with her hair pulled back in a ponytail.

“It’s a very exciting day today because we’re in the studio,” she begins in the video.

“All of the OGs. It’s so sweet and kind of emotional. This is where it all began for all of us.”

Hough tagged all of the original professional dancers who kickstarted their careers on the competition show.

Apparently, all of them were practicing a dance routine together that will be performed on an upcoming episode of Dancing With the Stars.

As expected, fans are extremely looking forward to Hough’s claims in the newest episode. She’s been known for making verbal mistakes before, including this cringey comment she made about Barry William’s close friend and co-star, Florence Henderson.

Hough was also spotted in a new TikTok video that was posted by Derek Hough, her 38-year-old brother. However, fans had trouble recognizing her. The siblings were grooving to Rihanna’s “If It’s Lovin’ That You Want”

One commenter said: “didn’t recognize her.”

Other fans were quick to share their surprise at not recognizing Hough in the video with her brother.

Another said: “What did she do to her face? I don’t recognize her.”

“I didn’t even recognize Julianne. You guys rocked it!” said another.

Still, Hough has been without a doubt flaunting her body that has definitely toned during her time on the show. In September, Hough announced that she was the new sponsor of the Blender Bites. She was also featured on the brand’s latest Instagram post promoting the product. The unedited pic that was used shows the actress and professional dancer astride a Peleton while holding a bottle with the health food brand logo. She sported a pink activewear outfit consisting of a sports bra and high-waisted leggings.

Fans simply can’t get over how good Julianne Hough looks. Hard work really does pay off!