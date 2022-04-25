Julianne Hough Celebrates New Milestone After Finalizing Divorce With Brooks Laich

Julianne Hough is celebrating a new chapter of her life after finalizing her divorce from Brooks Laich. The actress recently posted about moving into a new home in New York City and what she’s grateful for.

Hough Celebrates Her ‘Next Chapter’

“NYC living – first night in my house I had to get a locksmith at 2am, no furniture, drinking my wine @freshvinewine out of my one coffee mug and loving every minute!” Hough captioned a photo of her sitting on the floor in her empty new home.

“This is the spot where I contemplate my life and this next chapter,” she continued. “The cool part is I have been so blessed to live the life of my dreams, have family, old and new friends in my life that mutually show up for each other, and have a new sense of wonder in my eyes and heart, that this empty house feels completely full!”

Her Divorce From Laich Has Been Finalized

Hough and Laich recently settled their divorce after splitting in 2020. Earlier this week, Hough filed a declaration for uncontested dissolution, according to court documents. This basically means that she and Laich are not fighting over assets.

“The parties have entered into a written agreement regarding their property and their marriage or domestic partnership rights, including support, the original of which is being or has been submitted to the court,” the declaration reads. Hough waived her right to spousal support from Laich and the agreement is uncontested.

The couple separated in March of 2020 after three years of marriage. In a joint statement, the pair said, “We have lovingly and carefully taken the time we have needed to arrive at our decision to separate. We share an abundance of love and respect for one another and will continue to lead with our hearts from that place. We kindly request your compassion and respect for our privacy moving forward.”

Hough’s New Relationship With Model Charlie Wilson

The pair have both moved on since splitting. Laich made it Instagram-official with athlete Katrín Tanja Davíðsdóttir last year, while Hough was seen kissing model Charlie Wilson around the same time.

“Julianne has not been dating Charlie Wilson very long but seems happy and enjoying her single life,” a source told People. “She is attracted to him, but it’s early and could just be a flirtation. She wants to be in a relationship, but has a busy career and intends to keep building on it.” Hough’s life has changed a lot in the past few years, and it’s nice to see that the dancer is looking to the future.

