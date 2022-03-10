Julia Stiles’ Oldest Son’s Reaction To New Baby Brother Is Something All Parents Can Relate To

Welcoming a new child into your family is always complicated, even for celebrities. Julia Stiles recently shared some photos of her new baby Arlo and her older son Strummer’s hilarious reaction to his new little brother.

Stiles’ Oldest Son’s Hilarious Reaction To New Baby

“Welcome to the world, Baby Arlo!” Stiles captioned a photo of Arlo’s feet. “The newest addition to our family, reminding me how infinite love can be. Scroll Forward to see how my 4-year-old is taking it…”

The next photo in the post is of Strummer’s artistic addition to the family bathroom. The four-year-old drew designs and a face in red marker all over the toilet and even taped a construction paper beard to the top. It looks like even the kids of celebrities struggle with a little sibling rivalry!

Stiles announced that she was pregnant with her second child in November last year. Arlo is her second child with her husband Preston Cook. The two met in 2014 on the set of Blackway, where Cook served as a second assistant cameraman.

Stiles And Cook’s Love Story

The couple got engaged on Christmas Eve the following year. In 2017, Stiles’ rep confirmed that the couple was expecting their first child. Later that year, Stiles announced via social media that the couple had tied the knot.

“Who doesn’t love a shotgun wedding?” the actress captioned a photo of her baby bump. “They got married Labor Day weekend,” her rep told Us at the time. “With two friends on the beach in Seattle.” Strummer was born just one month later.

The couple has continued to work together over the years on various projects. Cook was a crew member on 2016 movie Jason Bourne and Stiles’ TV series Riviera, which ran from 2017 to 2020.

“We were so lucky because you often don’t get to [work together], and if you’re away from each other it can be hard on your relationship,” Stiles told Marie Claire UK in 2017. “[When I got the part in Riviera] I panicked and thought, ‘Oh, my God, I’m going to be away for seven months.’ But they hired him because he has a great resume and they needed someone bilingual. It turned into the most romantic experience ever.”

The couple recently celebrated their third wedding anniversary and appear to be more in love than ever. The addition of a second child might make things a little crazier in their household, but we’re sure Strummer will warm up to his baby brother Arlo soon!

