Julia Roberts Credits This Instant Volumizing Spray For Giving Her Camera-Ready Confidence

Those of us with thin, limp, listless hair have been jealous of Julia Roberts’ voluptuous, bouncy hair for decades.

From her major hair reveal in Pretty Woman to her cascading wedding up-do in Steel Magnolias we’ve watched on in envy. And those curls in Mystic Pizza, forget about it!

She’s tried out tons of different hairstyles, but her hair looks the best (in my humble opinion) when it’s got some oomph. The hair, coupled with that smile, and that enormous amount of talent just seems unfair.

However, she recently let us in on a secret. She shared her favorite texturizing spray in a post on Instagram. According to her caption, the spray was giving her some major confidence (and volume) before an appearance on Jimmy Kimmel Live.

This texturizing spray is loved by other celebs too, likely because it was created by celebrated celebrity hairstylist Serge Normant. Sarah Jessica Parker, Gisele Bundchen, and Cindy Crawford are a few of his other A-list clients.

The texturizing spray is part of Serge Normant’s Dream Big Collection which also includes a shampoo, conditioner, and volumizing mousse.

The award-winning volumizing spray is formulated with white lupine protein and zeolite minerals giving it a lightweight feel. Best for a touseled, undone look, the volumizing spray is made especially for those with thinning and dry hair.

In Robert’s Instagram post, eagle-eyed fans spotted a smaller red bottle next to the blue volumizing spray. The Serge Normant Finishing Hair Oil nourishes and smooths the hair, especially hair that’s on the drier side. Spray onto the hair after using the volumizing spray.

Normant is a big fan of the undone style, so much so that he did Megan Markle’s wedding hair in a sophisticated, and somewhat controlled “messy” bun.

To get a tousled but controlled look like Roberts or Markle, Normant’s volumizing spray will give a touchable hold and immediate volume and texture. Lightly scented with ylang-ylang, jasmine, and amber, Serge Normant’s Volumizing Spray is paraben-free, cruelty-free, and majorly hydrating.

One Amazon customer said, “I love that this spray is lightweight and holds my waves without frizz in the humidity. So many others leave my hair feeling stiff, but Dream Big enhanced the texture of my natural waves and felt smooth, with a scent, too.”

