Did Julia Roberts Get Plastic Surgery? A Peek Inside The Rumors

Since the late ‘80s, Julia Roberts has been one of America’s sweethearts. She quickly took Hollywood by storm and became the quintessential rom-com leading lady. Still, as time ticks on for women in Hollywood, the pressure to look like an unrealistic ideal intensifies. In October 2022, Julia Roberts will be celebrating her 55th birthday. Has the leading lady given in to the temptation to age backward, or is she still as au natural as ever?

Why People Think She’s Had Plastic Surgery

It’s clear that if this Oscar-winner did have plastic surgery, she had a pretty good surgeon. That said, good plastic surgeons aren’t hard to find for wealthy Hollywood folks. As a result, Roberts’s natural look hasn’t stopped fans from speculating whether or not she’s gone under the knife.

When looking at side-by-side photos of Roberts today and Roberts years ago, it’s hard to pick out many unnatural differences. Mostly, you can see very subtle, normal signs of time passing, and she certainly still lives up to that Pretty Woman title. Even though signs of surgery are scarce on the star’s face, some speculate that her face is the wrong place to look. Some folks with a particularly skeptical eye believe the star has had a breast augmentation.

Others believe that the star has gone further and suggest that the ‘no-surgery’ rumors are as fake as Roberts’s nose. Speculators think Roberts received a rhinoplasty (aka a nose job.) Others think that while her lips look like they did when she was young, that’s actually a sign that she has lip fillers since lips tend to lose their plumpness over time.

Has Julia Roberts Gotten Plastic Surgery?

In the past, Julia Roberts hasn’t been afraid to talk about plastic surgery pressures. “I want my kids to know when I’m pissed, when I’m happy and when I’m confounded,” the actor said. “Your face tells a story and it shouldn’t be a story about your drive to the doctor’s office.”​​

When Roberts was 42, she took on a role that was all about looks: beauty ambassador with Lancôme. The beloved beauty remained passionate about showing her real face. A few years later, she discussed how she believed that being herself was a vital part of her job as a beauty ambassador. “By Hollywood standards, I guess I’ve already taken a big risk in not having had a facelift,” she explained to the Guardian. “But I’ve told Lancôme that I want to be an aging model – so they have to keep me for at least five more years until I’m over 50.”

So, while it’s hard to definitively confirm or deny whether a natural-looking celeb has gone under a very skilled knife, it’s safe to guess that Roberts is abstaining from any major face alterations. And, we applaud that decision. After all, the star made People Magazine’s “50 Most Beautiful People in The World” list a whopping 11 times. We think she’s got many more appearances on that list in her future.