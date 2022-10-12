Julia Roberts Admits That The Next Big Change Coming To Her Family Has Her Feeling ‘Lightheaded’ And We Get It

Being a mom isn’t always easy, and no one knows that better than Julia Roberts. The actress is mom to twins Hazel and Phinnaeus, 17, and Henry, 15, and she recently revealed some of her parenting fears.

Julia Roberts sat down with Hoda Kotb for a Today interview where she discussed her latest movie, Ticket to Paradise, as well as her thoughts on parenting. The actress shared that the twins are getting ready to head off to college, something that is making her experience a whole new feeling.

“I mean, it makes me a little lightheaded,” Roberts laughed. “You say that, I mean, I’m completely excited for them. It’s really thrilling and I wasn’t lucky enough to have a college experience. And so to see how it’s happening for them is really fascinating. And yeah, I’m just, I’m excited for them.”

Roberts also shared some of the struggles she faces as a parent in an interview with CBS Sunday Morning. “Sometimes I get gripped with fear of blowing it,” she admitted. “And sometimes I’ve just said to my kids, ‘So today, me as a mom? Can we just take that off the board because I blew it.'”

“The truth is … no matter how old we are [our children] have chosen us in this moment to be their stewards and their shepherds in this life experience,” Roberts explained. The actress has always been very open about how important her family is to her.

“It just never consumed me, being an actor,” she shared. “It is my dream come true. But it is not my only dream come true. The life that I’ve built with my husband [is a dream come true]. The life that we’ve built with our children. And that’s the best stuff. The point is to come home at the end of the day triumphantly to them.”

Roberts also spoke about her “one-of-a-kind” daughter, who recently accompanied her dad on the Cannes red carpet. The actress laughed about her daughter’s lack of interest in putting on any makeup for the big event, saying, “I mean, who needs eyeliner? Just Cannes! I mean, it’s just sweet, just the innocence. She’s just with her dad. It’s not about anything else.” Despite her huge career as a movie star, it seems like Roberts is primarily concerned with her family and being the best mom she can be!

