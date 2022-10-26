This ’90s Sitcom Darling Almost Starred In ‘Pulp Fiction’ Instead Of Uma Thurman

Pulp Fiction is one of the most popular movies of all time, with impressive performances from plenty of big-name stars. However, did you know that the role of Mia, played by Uma Thurman, almost went to a famous sitcom actress you may know?

Many Big-Name Stars Were Considered For ‘Pulp Fiction’

Before becoming the perfect dark comedy viewers know and love today, 1994’s Pulp Fiction went through a lot of changes when it came to casting. For example, writer and director Quentin Tarantino originally wanted Matt Dillon to play the part of Butch Coolidge.

Dillon took too long to decide whether or not to take the role, so Tarantino moved on and offered the role to Bruce Willis, who took the part. Dillon wasn’t the only famous face that almost ended up in one of the biggest movies of the ’90s.

According to NotStarring, Daniel Day-Lewis, Kurt Cobain, Courtney Love, Mickey Rourke, Christian Slater, and Sylvester Stallone were all considered for parts in Pulp Fiction. Most of these actors didn’t get very far into the audition process, but one actress was offered a leading role—and turned it down.

Why Julia Louis-Dreyfus Turned Tarantino Down

At the time of the movie’s production, Louis-Dreyfus was one of television’s biggest stars. The actress appeared as Elaine in the mega-popular sitcom Seinfeld, and Tarantino apparently thought her comedic skills would be perfect for the part of Mia.

“Julia Louis-Dreyfus was offered the role of Mia Wallace, according to her agent, but she was too busy with Seinfeld,” NotStarring wrote. Shooting a TV show takes a lot of time, so it’s no surprise Louis-Dreyfus couldn’t fit Pulp Fiction’s production into her Seinfeld schedule.

She wasn’t the only big-name actress up for the part. Halle Berry, Meg Ryan, Isabella Rossellini, Daryl Hannah, Joan Cusack, and Michelle Pfeiffer all auditioned for the role that ultimately went to Thurman.

Uma Thurman Almost Didn’t Get Cast

However, the final casting decision was complicated. According to Entertainment Tonight, Tarantino wasn’t sure Thurman was right for the role and the actress actually turned down the part because she agreed with him. After meeting in person, the pair hit it off, and the rest is cinematic history.

It’s hard to imagine anyone besides Thurman playing the role of Mia, but it’s harder not to wonder what Pulp Fiction might have looked like with Louis-Dreyfus playing the now-iconic part.

