Julia Fox Gets Candid About Her Past Relationship with Kanye West: ‘I Didn’t Sign Up for Two Babies’

Julia Fox recently opened up about her “overwhelming” and “unsustainable” relationship with rapper Kanye West.

Fox’s high-profile relationship with the “Heartless” rapper was brief—and according to the actress, for good reason. During an interview on The Drew Barrymore Show, Fox revealed the partnership was “overwhelming” and “unsustainable.”

“I only could do it for so long because ultimately I think he needed a full-time person and I just couldn’t be full-time. I had my son,” Fox told Barrymore.

As reported by Y! Entertainment, the actress even purchased AirPods to stay on the phone with West 24/7 while changing diapers and “doing mom stuff.”

Fox continued, “It was so overwhelming and so unsustainable. I realized very quickly it wasn’t going to be sustainable because ultimately I cannot put anybody else first. My son has to be first. It just became too much. I didn’t sign up to have two babies.”

Julia Fox’s New Memoir, Down The Drain

Recently, Fox released her new memoir, Down The Drain. The compelling book details aspects of the actress’s life including sex, sugar daddies, abuse, and addiction. Fox even opens up about her relationship with Kanye West in the book, who she calls, “The Artist.”

In an excerpt from the book, the 33-year-old actress revealed that she and Kanye West spent a day together playing Uno and other games. While casually hanging out, West brought up the topic of plastic surgery, specifically suggesting a breast augmentation to Fox.

She recounted that West said, “I’ll get you a boob job if you want.”

Fox promptly declined the offer, highlighting her good intentions when entering the relationship with West in January of the same year.

Despite her good intentions, she stated that she felt like West’s “little puppet.”

Fox’s Future Dating Life

Nowadays, Fox isn’t interested in the dating scene. But if she were interested in finding a new man, the actress’ standards are much higher.

She revealed to Drew Barrymore, “It would need to be someone that also has kids, so they understand that like—they can never come first.”

“It would have to be someone that’s okay seeing me once a week for a two-hour window. Also, they have a driving force in their life that isn’t me,” Fox explained. “I can’t be the center of somebody’s life. I can’t have someone’s world revolve around me.”

“It never ends well,” Fox confessed.