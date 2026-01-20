Judge And His Wife Shot Inside Their Indiana Home

A judge and his wife were shot on Sunday inside their home in Indiana. According to authorities, the suspected gunman remains at large. A massive search is underway to locate the individual.

Someone attacked Tippecanoe Superior Court 2 Judge Steven Meyer and his wife, Kimberly. On Sunday at 2:30 p.m., the gunman approached their home on Mill Pond Lane in Lafayette. The gunman then shot the couple.

According to the Lafayette Police Department, Judge Meyer was struck in the arm. Meanwhile, his wife suffered a gunshot to the hip as well. Prior to the shooting, the suspected gunman approached the door of the judge.

Judge And Wife Shot

The suspect claimed that they had the couple’s dog. They then blasted through the door of the home with a gun. Fortunately, despite being shot, both of them are in stable condition at the hospital.

Supreme Court Chief Justice Loretta Rush released a statement.

“Tippecanoe Superior Court 2 Judge Steve Meyer is a fellow judge and a longtime friend. I am deeply grateful he and his wife Kim are alive after having been shot in their home. Their health and well-being are of utmost concern to me,” Rush said in a statement.

“I worry about the safety of all our judges. As you work to peacefully resolve more than 1 million cases a year, you must not only feel safe, you must also be safe,” Rush added. “Any violence against a judge or a judge’s family is completely unacceptable. As public servants, you are dedicated to the rule of law.”

Meanwhile, the judge’s wife, Kimberly, also released a statement about the incident.

“We are also incredibly grateful for the outpouring of support from the community; everyone has been so kind and compassionate,” Meyer wrote. “We would especially like to thank the medical personnel who provided care and assistance to us following the incident.”

The investigation into the shooting remains ongoing.