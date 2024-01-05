Joy Behar Says Gypsy Rose Blanchard Did Nothing Wrong in Viral ‘The View’ Moment

More than a week after Gypsy Rose Blanchard was released from prison after serving time for murdering her mother, Dee Dee, The View co-host Joy Behar shared her thoughts on the situation by declaring that Gypsy did nothing wrong.

During her appearance on the latest episode of the daytime talk show, Gypsy Rose spoke about how she is trying to create some change and be a voice for the voiceless. “If there’s someone out there watching right now, please listen to me,” Blanchard said. “Heed my words, that you are not alone in this situation.”

Gypsy Rose Blanchard also said there are other ways to get out of situations similar to hers and admitted that she approached what happened to her wrong. However, Behar cut in and stated, “No, don’t say that.”

Despite Behar’s pushback, Blanchard stood her ground and fully admitted she did something wrong. “I paid my dues for it,” she continued. Behar laughed and replied, “Oh, you mean that part. Oh yeah. Nevermind.”

Fellow The View co-host Ana Navarro chimed in and told Behar, “Murder is wrong, Joy.” Gypsy Rose agreed with Navarro by adding, “Yes, murder is wrong.”

Gypsy Rose Blanchard was sentenced to 10 years of prison after being found guilty of second degree in 2015 murder of her mother, Dee Dee Blanchard. She and her then-boyfriend Nicholas Godejohn murdered Dee Dee to help Gypsy Rose escape the life-long abuse she endured.

Seven years into her sentence, Gypsy Rose Blanchard was granted parole. She was released from prison on Dec. 28.

Gypsy Rose Blanchard Opens Up About Her Time in Prison

Just before making an appearance on The View, Gypsy Rose Blanchard opened up about her seven-year experience in prison with Good Morning America.

“I felt a little bit like I was dropped in a different world,” Blanchard explained. “Because you don’t realize how much you’re restricted in prison. I felt like I was in a black-and-white world and I just stepped into technicolor. It was amazing.”

Also speaking about how she transitioned from living with her abusive mother to being behind bars, Gypsy Rose Blanchard admitted it wasn’t much of a difference. “But I also had more freedom in prison than I ever had with my mother,” Blanchard pointed out.

Although her mother was infamously abusive to her, Blanchard insists Dee Dee wasn’t the monster that the public believes her to be. “She had a lot of demons herself that she was struggling with,” she added. “I didn’t want her dead. I just wanted out of my situation. And I thought that was the only way out.”