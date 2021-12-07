Journalist Apologizes For Calling Prince Philip ‘A Racist Buffoon’

BBC journalist Amol Rajan is apologizing for comments he made in 2012 regarding the royal family, calling the late Prince Philip a “racist buffoon” and Prince Charles “scientifically illiterate.” Rajan has also come under fire recently for fronting the controversial BBC Two documentary, The Princes and the Press.

In a statement the journalist posted to Twitter, he said, “In reference to very reasonable questions about some foolish commentary from a former life, I want to say I deeply regret it. I wrote things that were rude and immature and I look back on them now with real embarrassment, and ask myself what I was thinking, frankly.”

1/ In reference to very reasonable questions about some foolish commentary from a former life, I want to say I deeply regret it. I wrote things that were rude and immature and I look back on them now with real embarrassment, and ask myself what I was thinking, frankly… (cont’d) — Amol Rajan (@amolrajan) December 2, 2021

He continued, “I would like to say sorry for any offence they caused then or now. I’m completely committed to impartiality and hope our recent programs can be judged on their merits.”

A series of anti-royal tweets from Rajan have been unearthed, dating from 2010 to 2013. He knocked the Duchess of Cambridge for having a “false royal wave,” and even called the BBC “monarchist propaganda.” He was not yet employed by the network at the time of his tweets. Many are wondering why the BBC would choose to have someone so obviously anti-royal host a program about the family.

Royal commentator Richard Fitzwillliams tweeted his disapproval, writing, “The choice of @BBC journalist Amol Rajan as presenter of the series The Princes and The Press was ridiculous. His views on the monarchy were well known but an impartial view was needed.”

The choice of @BBC journalist Amol Rajan as presenter of the series The Princes and The Press was ridiculous. His views on the monarchy were well known but an impartial view was needed. It didn’t examine the inaccuracies in Sussexes Oprah interview. Said very little that was new. pic.twitter.com/SVyKx7ROFs — Richard Fitzwilliams (@RFitzwilliams) December 3, 2021

Royal Family Upset By Documentary

Rajan’s BBC Two documentary focused on Prince William and Prince Harry’s relationship with the media, especially as they moved to the forefront of the royal family. The program made waves for its focus on Harry and Meghan Markle’s tumultuous exit from the UK and the royal family.

After the documentary aired, Buckingham Palace, Kensington Palace, and Clarence House released a joint statement, saying, “A free, responsible and open press is of vital importance to a healthy democracy. However, too often it is overblown and unfounded claims from unnamed sources that are presented as facts and it is disappointing when anyone, including the BBC, gives them credibility.”

Many are speculating that the bad feelings between the royal family and the BBC are why Kate Middleton’s Westminster Abbey Christmas program is no longer being aired on the network. Instead, it was given to rival channel ITV. BBC will still help to produce the event, but it’s clear they’re still in the doghouse with the royals.

