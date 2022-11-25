Singer Joss Stone Wanted A Natural Birth, But Things Changed And She Put Her Faith In The Professionals

Joss Stone had always wanted to go the natural birthing route. In fact, the 35-year-old singer had prepared all her life to deliver naturally. However, when the birth of her second child didn’t progress as it should have, she put her faith in the professionals.

Stone shares two children with her partner, Cody DaLuz. They have a 21-month-old daughter, Violet, and a newborn son, Shackleton, who was born on October 18. Although the mother of two wanted a natural birth for both children, things didn’t go as planned. In fact, she had to have a cesarean section for both babies.

30 Hours Of Labor With ‘Massive Amounts Of Pain’

While trying to naturally give birth to her son, Stone shared with People that she experienced “massive amounts of pain.” With a labor that lasted more than 30 hours, of course she was in quite a bit of pain! However, Stone wasn’t concerned until an emergency team had to be called in to help.

“[Shackleton’s] heartbeat was at normal rate,” Stone remarked. “And then all of a sudden, it just slowed down, massively slowed down. I thought, ‘Oh, that’s my baby. That’s not good.’”

After the scare, a nurse told Stone that the obstetric emergency team was going to respond. “She comes up to me and she goes, ‘The room is going to fill up with a lot of people. Don’t worry about it. Just stay calm.’ Then Cody looks at me and he said the same thing,” the singer reflected.

Stone recalled that there were about 15 doctors and nurses in the room. It was a terrifying experience for the singer as everyone was “talking over” her before the baby’s heart rate slowed down again.

As Stone shared, “He was coming down the birth canal, and when my uterus split, his head went into my abdomen and he went back up. They had to bring him back to breathing again.”

That’s when she went to the operating room for a C-section. All she can remember from that part of the experience was a doctor telling her to go to sleep.

“…Then I woke up, I had my baby, and everything was okay,” Stone gratefully recalled.

Obviously the singer is thankful for all the doctors and nurses who safely and quickly took care of her and Shackleton. “It was like having 15 angels fly into the room,” Stone remarked.

“They were trying to make me feel comfortable. They were very nice and professional and made me feel safe.” Plus, things are now going “really great” at home with her two kids. Sometimes, birthing plans change, but all that matters is that Stone’s new baby is healthy.

