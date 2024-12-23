Joss Stone Finds Out She’s Pregnant Weeks After Adopting Baby: ‘Shocked Was an Understatement’

In an interesting turn of events, British singer Joss Stone announced she was pregnant just weeks after she and her husband Cody DaLuz adopted a baby boy.

In a post on Instagram, Stone is seen finding out she’s pregnant after taking a test.

“Honestly,” she declared in the post’s caption. “Shocked was an understatement. Nothing and no one can take our joy now. We are so chuffed!!!! Maybe we should call the less is more tour the preggo tour.”



Stone, who gave birth to her children, Violet, 3, and Shackleton, 2, announced earlier this month that she and DaLuz had been “trying to adopt for a little while now,” along with a phone call audio that revealed they “could pick up the baby tomorrow.”

The video showed her and DaLuz interacting with the baby boy, whose name is Bear. He was born 11 weeks premature and spent 35 days in the NICU. Upon graduating from the NICU, Bear was able to come home and settle in with the singer’s family right before Thanksgiving.

“The reason why Cody even exists is because his bio mum loved him enough to make an adoption plan for him, and the same goes for Bear,” Stone shared in the post. “Honestly, bio mothers do not get the gratitude they deserve. It is a more selfless love than I knew existed. Truly. We are just so happy to be part of this beautiful cycle.”

Joss Stone Previously Opened Up About How She and Her Husband ‘Wanted to Adopt For So Long’

Following the adoption news, Stone spoke to People about how she and her husband have wanted to adopt for so long.

“We’ve had it in our dreams for such a long time, and we’ve been trying to adopt for over a year and a half,” she explained. “And we’ve had some adoptions fall through. We’ve had moments where we were chosen, but we couldn’t get there in time. There’s been lots of things that have happened, and you start to feel like it’s not going to happen.”

Stone then said that getting a phone call about Bear was “just the most beautiful thing” to happen.

“He’s so sweet, and his birth mother is so sweet. She could not be any nicer,” Stone continued. “It’s just like everything is perfect. We haven’t got to deal with a difficult situation. It’s all love. Everyone is just full of love for this little guy.”