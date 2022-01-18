Who Is Erin Morrow Hawley, Senator Josh Hawley’s Wife Of More Than A Decade

Missouri Senator Josh Hawley is known for his strong opinions, making headlines every time he speaks publicly. While many know about his political positions, few know about his wife, lawyer Erin Morrow Hawley.

Erin’s Impressive Legal Career

Erin has impressive credentials. She is currently a senior legal fellow at Independent Women’s Law Center and was previously employed at the University of Missouri as an Associate Professor of Law. At Mizzou she taught constitutional litigation, federal income tax, tax policy, and agricultural law.

She has also worked for two leading DC law firms, clerked for Supreme Court Justice John G. Roberts Jr., and at the Department of Justice as counsel to Attorney General Michael Mukasey.

The Hawley’s Family Podcast

The couple married in 2010 and share three children: Elijah, Blaise, and Abigail. In addition to their careers and raising their kids, the pair have a podcast in which they discuss their lives. This Is Living was announced by Senator Hawley in October 2021 in a tweet: “Erin and I are delighted to share our new podcast – about our family, our faith, and the things that matter most in life. It’s called This Is Living. Hope you’ll join us.”

Big news from the Hawley family: Erin and I have a new podcast, and it launches today! It’s called This is Living. It’s about our life together, our family & faith, and the things that matter most. Available on Apple, Spotify, and many other places. https://t.co/5rAGE4KxxD — Josh Hawley (@HawleyMO) October 25, 2021

In an interview with Fox News about their new project, the couple talked about their own marriage and how they balance work and family — even though Erin said “you can’t really balance your children.”

The podcast is “about our story and our adventure,” Erin said. “It’s about being intentional in marriage and how to raise kids and have that so-called balanced life with career and children and all those sorts of things.”

When discussing how they each navigate the idea of work-life balance, Erin said of her husband, “One nice thing that Josh does is he’s almost always home for dinner. He does a lot of TV, a lot of interviews, has a lot of commitments and speaking engagements, and the like, but he’s almost always able to be home for at least a late dinner and then to help put the boys to bed. He has this really sweet routine where he prays with them and reads to them.”

Erin is also a writer, publishing Living Beloved: Lessons From My Little Ones About the Heart of God in 2018. She also pens personal essays for websites, including Fox News, and has been published in scholarly journals like The National Law Journal and The Washington Examiner. Between her legal work, podcasting and writing, and raising her children, it seems like Erin is able to do it all!

