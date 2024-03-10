Josh Brolin Strips Down to His Underwear, Takes Cold Plunge During ‘SNL’ Monologue

Making it an SNL episode to remember, actor Josh Brolin stripped down to his underwear and took a cold plunge during his opening monologue on Saturday, March 9.

While on stage the Dune: Part Two star was seen in a pair of boxers as he prepared the audience for a wild night. “You know I’ve been doing cold plunges for 20 years, right?” he asked the audience while unbuttoning his shirt. “And the only thing I can compare this show to is that. I mean, hosting is like jumping into an ice bath.”

While Josh Brolin continued to strip down, an SNL crew member brought out a tin bathtub filled with cold water. “Scary, it’s exhilarating,” Brolin continued. “Your penis is in your stomach. There’s just no way to prepare for it. So what you gotta do is just jump right in! Surrender to the discomfort! You ready for this?”

As he stepped into the bathtub, Brolin referenced his character Thanos’ Avengers: Infinity War quote by declaring, “I am inevitable!”

This was the third time Josh Brolin has hosted SNL. He was joined by musical guest Ariana Grande, who performed two tracks from her new album, Eternal Sunshine.

Speaking about his time on SNL, Brolin stated, “I love being here. You know, it’s been 12 years since I last hosted and I’ve missed this place. I mean so much has changed … not really it’s the same… the first time I hosted was in 2008, [the] musical guest was someone I’d never heard of before … Adele.”

Josh Brolin Talks About Writing Poetry for Various Celebrities

While continuing his monologue, Josh Brolin opened up about writing poetry for various celebrities he has worked with over the years.

“I wrote an apparently super creepy poem about Timothée Chalamet. But I don’t think it’s creepy,” he stated. “But you be the judge. Lights!”

After the stage’s lights dimmed, Brolin shared his poem about Chalamet. “Your face is etched by adolescence. Your cheekbones jut toward what are youth-laden eyes that slide down a prominent nose. And onto lips of a certain poetry.”

Josh Brolin acknowledged that his writing poetry for his co-stars is a bit weird, and no he doesn’t want to sleep with Chalamet. “I write poems about everyone I work with,” he added.

Along with writing a poem for Chalamet, Josh Brolin also declared that he wrote a poem for SNL star Kenan Thompson.