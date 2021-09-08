Jordyn Woods ‘Way Too Sexy’ On Bodysuit Target Run

Jordyn Woods is, per her own admission, “way2sexy” for her Target run. The 24-year-old model and former BFF to makeup mogul Kylie Jenner was all curves in a skin-tight and monogrammed designer bodysuit as she posed for striking driveway photos this weekend, with the photos taking no time to impress fans and the odd celebrity.

Jordyn, rumored to have dropped 30 pounds after her 2019 cheating scandal and this year confirming she’s shed weight, was looking super-fit and red-hot, with a caption keeping it light.

Jordyn Woods Brings The Body For ‘Target Run’

Scroll for the snaps, ones shared with the SECNDUTURE founder’s 11.9 million Instagram followers. Jordyn, whose Frst Place fitness brand is fresh from an app launch announcement, was showing off the results of her grueling sweat sessions, posing in a white and long-sleeved bodysuit, high-top Converse sneakers, plus a cross-body and quilted Chanel bag.

Ensuring all eyes were on her, the model stunned in cat-eye shades as she posed with legs apart and by her black 4×4 – a swipe right, meanwhile, brought Woods dropping it down low.

See Her Stunning Look Below

Booty-popping a little but staying classy, Jordyn took to her caption, writing: “Way2sexy for this target run,” also adding a shades emoji.

“@target about to be blessed” came from mom Elizabeth Woods, with Lil Wayne’s daughter Reginae Carter also throwing a thumbs-up via a like. Jordyn is also fresh from showing exactly how she achieves her incredible figure, this via a power boxing session as she announces the expansion of her Frst Place brand. See more photos below.

Expanding Her Empire

The Pretty Little Thing collaborator, posing on a yoga mat and by ocean waters a few days ago, made her app announcement eye-catching, wearing a matching spandex set as she told fans:

“BIG MOMENT ANNOUNCEMENT: It just got so real. My app is finally here and I cant wait for you all to try it and love it as much as I do! I can now finally reveal its launch date.”

Savvy App Offers Water Reminders

“This app is everything you need to feel your best from the inside out. It literally has everything you need,” Woods added, promising recipes, water reminders, and over 42 weeks of exercise, plus home and gym guides

Meanwhile, ex-BFF Kylie continues to make headlines for staying super-quiet over that reported second pregnancy. The Lip Kit queen is said to be expecting baby #2 with on-off boyfriend Travis Scott, father to her 3-year-old daughter Stormi.