Jordyn Woods A Serene Siren In Golden Girl Birthday Shoot

Jordyn Woods is ditching the pants as she turns one year older in a stunning Golden Girl shoot. The 24-year-old model rung in her birthday ahead of the weekend and with major celebrations on her Instagram, with her 12 million followers even seeing her return to the platinum-blonde hair she first debuted in March 2019.

Showing off her massive recent weight loss in a glam and gorgeous photoshoot, Woods posed with a setting sun backdrop, but she kept all eyes on her.

Jordyn Woods Stuns In Skimpy Birthday Shoot

Scroll for the photo, one that comes as Woods expands her business empire – her First Place fitness brand now has its very own app. The former BFF to Kylie Jenner, seemingly doing just fine without the 24-year-old makeup mogul, posed by a massive sun and a possibly edited-in ocean backdrop, throwing out golden vibes galore and wearing only a strapless and embellished cream lace bodysuit.

Dripping in a cream necklace and with a mean manicure to match, the brunette wowed with her toned and curvy figure as she shot the camera a gaze, writing: “LIBRA ENERGY” before tagging her extensive hair and makeup team.

See The Shot Below

The SECNDNTURE founder, who clocked over 350,000 likes for her post, quickly followed up with birthday celebrations, posting from a swish limo and in a tight pink minidress as she rocked an unusual and glittery donut purse.

Likes came in fast, but they haven’t been straight-forward for Woods this fall. A recent side-by-side shot highlighting the star’s 2021 weight loss had fans accusing her of undergoing plastic surgery. NBA player boyfriend Karl Anthony-Towns quickly waded in to defend the beauty.

Showing Off Weight Loss Journey

Woods has confirmed her father’s tragic passing to have been the impetus behind getting herself into shape. On September 7, she shared an old photo of herself at a heavier weight, with the right-hand-side showing her slimmed-down and in a tight cash-print dress.

Addressing fans, Woods wrote: “Sheesh, I got this photo sent to me by the @frst.place team and I look back and have to realize I came a long way and it didn’t happen overnight! I can’t even believe I’m posting this but this is really me and this is my journey.”

Inspiring her army of fans, she added: “Hopefully this can inspire some of you! It all started with a lot of mental and emotional work and the physical came with it. We all start somewhere.”