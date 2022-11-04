We’ve Got The Scoop On Mark Peacock, Jonathan Van Ness’ Hunk Of A Husband

Jonathan Van Ness’ website describes him as “a true multi-hyphenate.” He is a renowned celebrity, TV host, stand-up comic, sought-after hairstylist, and “an HIV+ non-binary truth-teller.”

Even though Van Ness—also known by his initials, JVN—has a hectic life crammed with activities and pursuits of many kinds, he still finds precious downtime to share with a very special someone: his spouse, Mark Peacock. Here’s the scoop about this fascinating couple.

Who Is Mark Peacock?

Mark Peacock is a ceramicist and fitness enthusiast who was born in London but is now based in Austin, TX. Peacock wrote on his Instagram that 2020 was a year of momentous personal changes for him. Happily, they were all positive ones.

He pulled up stakes in England and settled in the United States, “re-discovered” an affinity for gardening, and tied the knot with the love of his life, Van Ness.

Peacock has also modeled. His jaw-droppingly chiseled torso has graced the cover of Men’s Health, among others.

They Met In London In 2019

The two initially crossed paths in an offbeat yet romantic way. Van Ness was on a comedy tour in London in 2019 when he had a date with Peacock. At the conclusion of his tour, he planned to take his mother, aunt, and some pals to Amsterdam for fun.

Van Ness said that he thought about asking Peacock to come along, but he hesitated, thinking it was somewhat premature to invite someone he had known for such a short time on a trip like that.

Nevertheless, Van Ness realized that Peacock had made quite an impact on him. He didn’t seem like just another date. Van Ness said “something about Mark felt different, and I’m sure he felt the same.“ It seemed from the outset as if the two were destined to be with each other.

Just as Peacock said that the following year was a standout for him, it was for Van Ness, too. In fact, he wrote on Instagram that “2020 was a year unlike any other.” Van Ness lent his support on the political campaign trail, ended his comedy tour in faraway locales like New Zealand and Australia, and connected with people virtually during the height of the pandemic. Most memorably of all, he secretly married his “best friend,” Mark Peacock.

Peacock moved to America to share his life with Van Ness. In a poignant Instagram post, he acknowledged the “pain and sorrow” that people around the world had experienced in 2020 due to the pandemic.

Peacock extended his heartfelt well-wishes to all of them: “I sure do hope some of the love I’ve found this year can make its way into the world in 2021.”

Furbabies And Gardening Are A Huge Part Of Their Lives Together

Van Ness and Peacock have created a household characterized by an atmosphere of serene domesticity. They adopted a heart-meltingly cute Jack Russell terrier named Pablo who shares their household with them and four cats. They also keep chickens, one of whom is grandly named Lady Dorothea. Peacock built an elaborate wooden coop to house them in style.

Van Ness and Peacock also enjoy growing their own vegetables. They grew some hefty pumpkins in 2022 and sweet potatoes in 2021.

Jonathan Van Ness is an exceptional individual with a wide range of talents that he shares with the public via styling clients’ hair, appearing on TV, writing books, and performing his comedy act.

He has carved out a personal life anchored by his fulfilling relationship with his husband, Mark Peacock, who shares many of Van Ness’ passions, especially for animals and gardening.