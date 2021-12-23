How Jonathan Scott Is Celebrating Becoming A ‘Property Uncle’ After Brother Drew Announced Pregnancy

HGTV star Drew Scott just announced that he’s expecting his first child with wife Linda Phan, and his brother Jonathan is excited to become an uncle! The Property Brothers star took to Instagram to celebrate his brother’s good news.

Family And Fans Celebrate Baby News

Jonathan posted a picture of himself wearing a t-shirt that says, “This Is What A Cool Uncle Looks Like.” The caption reads, “Was this a better choice than the Hunky Unky shirt? seriously though…congrats @mrdrewscott & @imlindork you’ll be absolutely wonderful parents.”

The HGTV stars’ other brother, JD Scott, commented his thoughts on Jonathan’s t-shirt, saying, “The actual cool uncle doesn’t need a shirt.” Fans also commented their congratulations on the new baby. One person wrote, “and you’ll be a great uncle!” Another commented, “What beautiful news!! happy holidays and Merry Christmas you and Zooey,” referring to his relationship with actress Zooey Deschanel. The two started dating shortly after Deschanel’s 2019 separation from ex-husband Jacob Pechenik, with whom she shares two children.

‘This Has Been Several Years Of Trying’

Drew and Phan revealed their baby news on an episode of their podcast while on a phone call with a producer on Property Brothers. Before ending the phone call with their friend, Phan said, “We haven’t told you yet, but I’m pregnant!” Drew chimed in, saying, “You’re the first one to know in the episode.”

“Cat’s out of the bag everyone!” he added, addressing their listeners. “That was one part of this episode that we really wanted to let you know that Linda’s pregnant. We are super excited.”

Phan said that she wasn’t sure at first if she wanted to tell friends and family about the pregnancy right away, preferring to “process the feeling myself before diluting it with other people’s excitement.”

The couple shared that Phan has been undergoing IVF treatment. ​​”This wasn’t an easy journey. This has been several years of trying,” Drew said. “I think that it sort of creates a bit more of a community of people who have either been through the process or are about to go through the process or have been having certain difficulties and to realize that you’re not alone.”

“There are a lot of us that have had complications and I think that something like this is something we should talk more about because then it doesn’t make it as scary,” he continued. “It makes it something that is more relatable.”