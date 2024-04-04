Jonathan Majors’ Bid to Dismiss Domestic Violence Conviction Denied Ahead of Sentencing

Former Marvel star Jonathan Majors had an up-and-down year in 2023. After starring in several hit films such as Creed III and Marvel’s Ant-Man and the Quantum Wasp, he found himself in some legal trouble, which put a big damper on everything.

In December, Majors was convicted of harassing and assaulting his ex-girlfriend, Grace Jabbari. The incident occurred after Jabbari saw Majors sending intimate texts to another woman while they were in a car.

Majors initially appealed for the conviction to be overturned. But his appeal was officially denied on April 3.

Jonathan Majors’ Appeal Denied

“A New York judge decided today that Jonathan Majors will still be sentenced next week on his assault and harassment conviction,” Deadline wrote.

“Judge Michael Gaffey has denied the defense motion to set aside the verdicts and strip the guilty results against the Creed III actor that a jury delivered on December 18 last year. With this last Hail Mary effort now dead, Majors will be sentenced on April 8, as previously scheduled.”

Majors Urged Ex Not to Visit Hospital Amid Injuries

Some of the evidence presented in the case was inconsistent. So often it was unclear who was telling the truth between Majors and Jabbari. But one thing that was made clear through their texts was that Majors indeed have something to cover up.

Evidence revealed text messages that Majors sent to his ex. He urged her not to go to the hospital despite being in significant pain.

“I fear you have no perspective of what could happen if you go to the hospital,” the text message read. “They will ask you questions. And as I don’t think you protect us, it could lead to an investigation. Even if you do lie, and they suspect something.”

Jabbari was pensive about not visiting the hospital. So she made a deal with majors that if she did go to the hospital she would lie to the doctors about what happened.

“I will tell the doctor I bumped my head. I will tell the doctor I bumped my head if I go. I’m going to give it one more day, but I can’t sleep and I need some stronger painkillers,” she responded. “That’s all: why would I tell them what really happened when it’s clear I want to be with you?”