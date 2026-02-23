JoJo Siwa Shares Wedding Dress Photo: ‘Call Me a Wife’

Reality TV personality JoJo Siwa isn’t keeping things subtle… she recently shared a selfie rocking a wedding dress, making her intentions with her current beau crystal clear.

The 22-year-old Dance Moms alum had fans doing a double-take last month after dropping a marriage tease on Snapchat.

According to PEOPLE, she shared an image, probably AI-generated, featuring her in a veil, diamond earrings, a matching necklace, and a tiara, captioned: “Call me a wife!”

JoJo Siwa in a wedding selfie she dropped on Snapshot. (Image via Snapchat/JoJo Siwa)

It’s unclear if this is a sideways engagement announcement to Siwa’s boyfriend, 33-year-old Chris Hughes, whom she met on season 24 of Celebrity Big Brother UK, or just a not-so-subtle hint that she’s ready for him to pop the question.

No pressure, Chris.

JoJo Siwa Took Her Fantasies Way Past the Bliss of a Wedding Not Long Ago…

Siwa’s recent post comes hot on the heels of her baffling fans with AI-generated images of her and Chris’ future “family.” The couple, who have already talked about marriage and spent their first Christmas together, seem to be planning ahead… way ahead.

JoJo Siwa alongside her beau Chris Hughes back in October of 2025. (Photo by Robin L Marshall/Getty Images)

Siwa took to TikTok to let AI imagine their future kids, sharing a lineup of pictures that range from playing tennis and attending glamorous events to rocking matching Christmas pajamas.

A not at all creepy AI Image of Siwa and her dream family via TikTok/JoJo Siwa

Needless to say, the pictures ChatGPT generated left fans feeling uneasy. Some onlookers also took aim at JoJo for diving into AI, citing ethical dilemmas and its not-so-green footprint.

“An artist as big as Jojo Siwa using AI to generate a family is so insane,” one top comment read. “Can we… stop using AI???? It’s so bad for humans and animals,” another onlooker lamented. “WHYYYY ARE WE USING AI??? HELLO?” another frustrated fan added.

However, at least one Siwa fan was feeling the future family vision board post.

“I love that she’s at the ‘I want a family’ stage of life! This is beautiful,” the fan wrote.