JoJo Siwa Confirms Her Relationship With ‘Celebrity Big Brother’ Co-Star Chris Hughes Is ‘Not Platonic Anymore’

It’s official – JoJo Siwa and her Celebrity Big Brother UK co-star Chris Hughes are now dating following weeks of speculation.

The now couple previously fueled the dating rumors by posting photos of themselves while on the former Dance Moms star’s birthday trip.

During an interview with The Guardian, Siwa finally opened up about her relationship with Hughes. “It’s not platonic anymore,” she confirmed. “It’s been a beautiful development, a beautiful connection.”

“And I’m absolutely head over heels for him,” she continued. “And he’s the same way.”

The reality TV star then addressed critics who believe her relationship with Hughes is a “PR stunt.”

“Clearly, you’ve never been around us,” she pointed out. “I won’t ever speak for him, but for me personally, the happiness in my life just radiates off of me right now. Literally yesterday, I was massaging my cheeks; I’ve never [before] been in pain from smiling so much.”

JoJo Siwa Addresses the Incidents With Mickey Rourke on ‘Celebrity Big Brother UK’

After confirming her romance with Chris Hughes, JoJo Siwa also spoke out about the incidents with fellow Celebrity Big Brother UK co-star Mickey Rourke.

The actor was removed from the Big Brother house for “instances of unacceptable behavior” and “inappropriate language.” Siwa accused Rourke of being homophobic towards her by making comments about her sexuality. During the show, Siwa said she was a lesbian.

When Rourke asked her if she “likes girls or boys,” Siwa replied that she likes girls and her partner is non-binary. She was in a relationship with Australian influencer Kath Ebbs.

He replied, “If I stay longer than four days, you won’t be gay anymore.”

“I can guarantee I’ll still be gay,” she remarked. “And I’ll still be in a very happy relationship.”

“I wanted to give him a chance, and I think production could see that as well,” Siwa told The Guardian about Rourke. “Think about where we got to go from there: we got to have laughs with him [and] beautiful conversations about inclusion, and what you can and can’t say.”

She also noted that the interactions with Rourke gave her closure. “Like, ‘Oh, he doesn’t hate me; he’s a very hurt man.'”

When asked if she had ever experienced homophobia like Rourke’s, Siwa replied, “Not to that level, and not in person like that. It was definitely a first – but I was lucky. I had a lot of support in that house.”