‘Celebrity Big Brother UK’ Alums JoJo Siwa and Chris Hughes Fuel Dating Rumors With Birthday Trip Photos

Less than a month after her explosive break-up with Kath Ebbs, JoJo Siwa sparks dating rumors by taking her Celebrity Big Brother UK co-star Chris Hughes on her birthday trip.

In her latest Instagram post, the Dance Moms alum shared photos of the birthday trip. One snapshot featured her and Hughes cozying up.

“This [year’s] birthday week was more magical than anything,” she declared in the post’s caption. “Full of surprises, family time, performing, chilling, laughing, loving, smiling, and good meaningful cries. Absolutely beautiful, wouldn’t change a single thing. A week I’ll remember for the rest of my life.”

Chris Hughes previously stated that JoJo Siwa was one of his favorite people he’s ever come across. She agreed and joked that she never thought she would say that about a straight man.

However, she admitted to feeling “confused” and “guilty” about how happy she had been around Hughes.

Siwa also stood up for her relationship with Ebbs, telling her other Big Brother co-star, Mickey Rourke, before he was kicked out of the house that he couldn’t “turn” her straight.

“If I stay longer than four days, you won’t be gay anymore,” Rourke told her.

To which, Siwa responded, “I can guarantee I’ll still be gay. And I’ll still be in a very happy relationship.”

“I’ve always told myself I’m a lesbian,” Siwa pointed out on the show. “And I think being here I’ve realized, ‘Oh, I’mnot a lesbian, I’m queer.’ And I think that’s really cool.”

JoJo Siwa’s Ex Said Their Break-Up Occurred at a ‘Big Brother’ After Party

Kath Ebbs previously revealed they were in a “state of shock” after they claimed JoJo Siwa dumped them during a Big Brother after-party.

The Australian influencer stated in a detailed video that she was left “humiliated” by Siwa after the reality TV star unexpectedly pulled the plug on their relationship.

“Everything we saw unfold on what I thought was a fake reality show,” Ebbs stated. “Where I didn’t need to worry about the validity of my relationship was, in fact, laced in a lot of truth.”

They then said they felt “betrayed” by the things they saw conspired.

“I was told that there are confused feelings there – do with that what you will,” Ebbs added. “And that they had realized in the house that I wasn’t the person that they wanted to spend the foreseeable future with.”