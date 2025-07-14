JoJo Siwa’s New Boyfriend Dishes on Their Romance

Weeks after JoJo Siwa confirmed her relationship with Chris Hughes, the Dance Moms star’s boyfriend opens up about their unexpected romance.

During a recent interview with The Sun’s Fabulous Magazine, Hughes said his Celebrity Big Brother UK castmate gave him a “magical feeling.” He said he knew from the start that Siwa was the “most precious person.”

“Life has an unexpected way of bringing two people together,” he explained. “And this feels like that. We were meant to cross paths… We keep saying to each other it was serendipity. Life handed me a blessing in my lap.”

Continuing to speak about the romance, JoJo Siwa’s boyfriend further pointed out that he “adored the ground she walked on and the way she handled herself” while on Celebrity Big Brother UK.

Things changed between the couple after he flew to Mexico City to surprise her. He then met her family in Orlando, Florida.

“Our first kiss was genuinely special,” Hughes shared. “It felt like I was in a movie. I can’t keep my hands off her now!”

Hughes also said that he has already told Siwa that he loves her. “Every day I tell her,” he noted. “I can’t explain it, but it’s a safe love. It’s like a natural high.”

JoJo Siwa’s Boyfriend Says He Wants to Take the Romance to the Next Level One Day

Noting he’s head over heels in love with Siwa, Hughes said he wants to take their romance to the next level one day.

“I’d love to marry her,” he said. “I’d be lying if I didn’t tell you I run through scenarios of our wedding day. We’d have a proper English wedding, and I can imagine her in a full wedding dress.”

Hughes then said that he and JoJo want children. “We come from loving families,” he pointed out. “My mum loves her. She’s my best friend. I love that she’s the person I have to do nothing with and still have the best time. That’s everything for me.”

However, Hughes did note that he and Siwa haven’t discussed living together in the future. He did say he was willing to “jump on planes” and travel wherever she is, and he has written her love letters.

“I’m obsessed with her,” he added. “I’d do anything for her.”