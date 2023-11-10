Johnny Ruffo, ‘Home and Away’ Actor and ‘X Factor’ Alum, Dead at 35

The actor sadly lost his six-year-long battle with cancer.



Johnny Ruffo, who starred in Australian hit series Home and Away from 2013 to 2016, has passed away after battling brain cancer for six years. He was 35.

Don Arnold





Ruffo gained fame for playing Chris Harrington on the beloved soap opera. He was also thrusted into stardom after he finished third on the Australian version of The X Factor in 2012.

Perth Now

He later signed a record deal with Sony Music Australia and competed on Australia’s Dancing With the Stars.

Unfortunately, things came to a screeching halt when Ruffo announced he had been diagnosed with cancer back in 2017.

Now just six short years later, a heartbreaking announcement about Ruffo’s death was shared on his Instagram page on Thursday :

“It is with a heavy heart that today we had to farewell our beloved Johnny. Surrounded by his partner Tahnee [Sims] and family, Johnny went peacefully with the support of some incredible Nurses & Doctors.

“He was a very talented, charming and sometimes cheeky boy. Johnny was very determined and had a strong will. He battled all the way to the end and fought as hard as he could. Such a beautiful soul with so much more to give. We all love you Johnny and will remember you for all the joy you brought to our lives. Rest easy ❤️”

Mel B, who was an X Factor judge during Ruffo’s season, was among the many stars, friends, and fans grieving the loss.

“My heart just broke,” she commented.

Georgie Parker, the late actor’s co-star from Home and Away, wrote:

“Sending love to Johnny’s family, friends and loved ones. He was truly one in a million, funny, bright and such a hard worker. It’s ridiculously cruel that he’s no longer here. Rest up now Johnny 💜💜”

Home and Away actress Penny McNamee also paid her respects on the post, writing, “Oh Johnny. He was the first cast member I ever met on @homeandaway and he was instantly warm, funny and self-deprecating. What joy he brought to the world. Sending all my love to Tahnee, and all Johnny’s family and friends. ❤️❤️❤️”

Ruffo was good at keeping his fans updated on his health journey. Recently, a slideshow shared by Sims in August showed photos and clips of Ruffo smiling and giving a thumbs up as he underwent treatment.

Last year, the actor released a memoir titled No Finish Line along with the announcement that his brain cancer appeared to be terminal.

“One of the saddest things about cancer is that even though it can feel like an isolating experience and that you’re the only victim, you quickly learn that it’s actually quite a large club that nobody asked to be part of,” he wrote in his book, per The Guardian. “Every day, I’ve found that identifying just one thing worth fighting for can give me the strength needed to pull my chin up and attack the day.”

Our hearts are with Johnny Ruffo’s loved ones at this time.

