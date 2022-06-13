Johnny Depp Fans Viciously Attack Stanford Law Professor On Twitter After She Criticized His Attorney

Johnny Depp and Amber Heard’s controversial trial has come to an end, but the fallout from the lawsuit is still ongoing. Stanford law professor Michele Dauber recently shared screenshots of tweets she received from Depp fans after she made comments about the actor’s attorney, Camille Vasquez.

Dauber Dubs Vasquez a ‘Suck Up’

In a series of tweets, Dauber slammed Vasquez for defending Depp. “In a society that strips women of real power, some women have learned to seek male approval in the hopes they won’t be raped or abused or humiliated,” the professor wrote in her Tweet, adding “Sucking up to power might feel good to you but it won’t work. You will be next.”

Of all the women who suck up to male power, women lawyers are the absolute worst of the bunch. Desperate to prove they are "real lawyers" and understanding that being a woman undermines their identity as lawyers, they throw women under the bus as hard and fast as they can. pic.twitter.com/zI79rMKDWU — Michele Dauber (@mldauber) June 2, 2022

She captioned a photo of Vasquez in a second Tweet writing, “Of all the women who suck up to male power, women lawyers are the absolute worst of the bunch. Desperate to prove they are ‘real lawyers’ and understanding that being a woman undermines their identity as lawyers, they throw women under the bus as hard and fast as they can.”

Dauber also posted a series of tweets calling attention to the fact that many high-profile men who are accused of abuse, sexual assault, or harassment often employ female attorneys in an effort to look more sympathetic. Included in her thread were photos of female lawyers who represented Bill Cosby, former Gov. Andrew Cuomo, R. Kelly, and Harvey Weinstein.

Depp’s Fans Launch Vicious Online Attack

The tweets quickly drew the attention of Depp’s fanbase, who flooded Dauber’s comment section with vitriolic comments. “Firstly, how DARE you?! Secondly, instead of pitting this as a ‘man vs woman’ argument, why not have a look at the ACTUAL evidence?” one person tweeted. Another wrote, “She has a job to do and does it…. Some people would admire that.”

The Stanford professor posted screenshots of some of the more intense hate tweets, writing, “Today Depp fans called me c*nt, criminal, b*tch, misgendered me as male, and a troll tried to threaten my job for my lack of decorum (after calling me a c*nt). One of them had his account locked.”

Today Depp fans called me cunt, criminal, bitch, misgendered me as male, and a troll tried to threaten my job for my lack of decorum (after calling me a cunt). One of them had his account locked.



That is what they did after they WON. Imagine if they lost #IStandWithAmberHeard pic.twitter.com/Ui3DwausWt — Michele Dauber (@mldauber) June 5, 2022

“That is what they did after they WON,” she continued. “Imagine if they lost #IStandWithAmberHeard.” The hate has continued, with some people even emailing Dauber, calling her a “disgrace to [the] law profession” and a “hater.”

Her Supporters Tell Her To ‘Stay The Course’

While Dauber is getting a lot of hate online, she also has some supporters. “Michelle [sic], thanks for being you,” one person wrote. Another tweeted, “Stay the course! You are a strong woman and a great role model!”

Even though the Depp vs. Heard trial is over, the conversation surrounding the lawsuit is still ongoing—but let’s hope that the actor’s fans stop these vicious online attacks on anyone who disagrees with their opinions.

