John Travolta Shares Sweet Message To Kelly Preston On Her Birthday

On what would have been her 59th birthday, John Travolta shared a heart-warming tribute to his late wife, Kelly Preston. Travolta posted a beautiful photo of Preston on his Instagram account to keep her memory alive and share his thoughts on her birthday.

How Did John Travolta’s Wife Die?

In July 2020, Kelly Preston passed away after battling breast cancer for two years. The Jerry Maguire actress was only 57 when she lost her battle to the disease. Despite the severity of dealing with it all, Preston and the Travolta family kept the matter private from the public eye. At the time of her death, a source revealed to People Preston “had been undergoing medical treatment for some time.”

As he did today, Travolta also used Instagram at the time to mourn Preston’s death. “She fought a courageous fight with the love and support of so many,” Travolta included in his caption. The actor continued by sharing, “Kelly’s love and life will always be remembered.” Since Preston passed away, Travolta has kept her memory alive by posting tributes on special holidays, like Mother’s Day, on Instagram.

Travolta has discussed Preston’s death in interviews, too, not just on Instagram. In April, the Pulp Fiction star said in an interview with Esquire Mexico that the grieving process was “very personal” for him. “Grief is personal, and finding your own path is what would lead to healing. It’s different than someone else’s journey,” Travolta remarked. The actor also gave people going through a similar situation some helpful advice. “The most important thing you can do to help people going through grief is to allow them the space to live it and not complicate their journey with your own.”

John Travolta’s Tribute To Kelly Preston

This Wednesday, Travolta shared a photo of Preston accompanied by a heart-warming caption to commemorate what would have been her 59th birthday. In the picture, Preston smiles and waves as a photographer captures the image. Although Travolta kept his caption short and sweet, it was intimate nonetheless. “Happy birthday Kelly. We miss and love you very much,” Travolta wrote for his caption.

See the touching post here

It appears Travolta wasn’t the only one taking a moment to mourn Preston on her birthday, as several of his fans left comments under the photo indicating they were too. “She’s celebrating with angels,” one fan wrote. “So beautiful…gone way too soon,” another person said. Additionally, many of Travolta’s fans reached out to say they were thinking of him and his family today as they recognized Preston’s birthday.