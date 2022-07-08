Is John Travolta Dating Anyone? What We Know About His Love Life

When John Travolta first burst onto the acting scene over 40 years ago, he was one of Hollywood’s hottest heartthrobs. But after marrying fellow actor Kelly Preston in 1991, he was officially off the market. Sadly, Preston passed away in 2020, leaving the Get Shorty star single after 30 years of marriage. Is John Travolta dating anyone now? Here’s a look into his current love life.

Rumors About John Travolta’s Love Life Since Kelly Preston’s Death

Kelly Preston died on July 12th, 2020, after a two-year battle with breast cancer. Left to grieve with their two living children, daughter Ella and son Benjamin (their son Jett passed away in 2009), Travolta announced his wife’s passing on Instagram.

“Kelly’s love and life will always be remembered,” he wrote. “I will be taking some time to be there for my children who have lost their mother, so forgive me in advance if you don’t hear from us for a while. But please know that I will feel your outpouring of love in the weeks and months ahead as we heal.”

As one would expect, the Lonely Hearts actor has been keeping a low profile since the untimely death of his wife. He hasn’t been officially linked to anyone romantically, famous or otherwise. In 2021, it was rumored that Travolta’s good friend and Grease co-star, Olivia Newton-John, was trying to encourage her grieving pal to get back into the dating scene, but the widow wasn’t ready.

The following year, Women’s Day reported that Travolta had made a connection with Newton-John’s pal, Australian conservationist Terri Irwin, who lost her own famous spouse, Steve Irwin, in 2006. That piece of gossip turned out not to be true, with Irwin herself denying the rumor in an interview with The Courier Mail (as reported by the Daily Mail). “I’ve stopped counting all the men I am supposed to have had flings with…the more recent one is John Travolta, which is new to the mix,” she said.

Travolta Appears To Be Single Currently

It’s pretty clear that Travolta is still grieving the loss of his wife and the mother of his children. “I learned that mourning someone, dealing with grief is something very personal,” the Look Who’s Talking star explained in a 2021 interview with Esquire Spain. “Mourning is individual and experiencing your own journey is what can lead you to heal. Your grief is different from another person’s journey.”

He also frequently posts heartfelt tributes to the late actress on his Instagram, including a recent Mother’s Day video with the caption, “We love and miss you Kelly. Happy Mother’s Day.”

After Preston’s passing, Travolta took a break from acting to focus on his two children, who are now 22 and 11. But recently, the Academy Award nominee seems to have dipped his toe back into the movie world. According to IMDB, Travolta currently has two films in post-production—a thriller called American Metal and the crime drama Paradise City, which also features his Pulp Fiction co-star Bruce Willis.