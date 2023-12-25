John Stamos Shares Photo Last ‘Full House’ Reunion With Bob Saget

It’s Christmastime and John Stamos is reminiscing about his favorite memories with Bob Saget and the rest of the Full House cast.

Recently, Stamos posted a heartfelt throwback photo on Instagram. He described it as “one of the final snapshots” featuring himself and the entire Full House cast. The photo includes the late Saget. The image captures the camaraderie of the cast, showcasing Saget and Stamos wearing smiles alongside Dave Coulier, Andrea Barber, Jodie Sweetin, and Candace Cameron Bure.

The backdrop is none other than the iconic Tanner family home in San Francisco.

John Stamos Shares Last Photo of ‘Full House’ Cast

In the caption, Stamos fondly recalled the occasion. He states “One of the last pictures of all of us in San Fran in front of the iconic Painted Lady.” This glimpse into the past serves as a poignant reminder of the enduring bond shared among the Full House ensemble. It’s quite nostalgic for fans of the beloved show.

Stamos’ post comes as we inch closer to the second anniversary of Saget’s passing. The untimely death of the beloved comedian occurred in January 2022 — catching many by surprise.

Saget, who was best known for his humor, succumbed to head trauma caused by a fall at the age of 65. As the anniversary of his death draws near, Stamos’ post serves as a touching tribute to the fallen star.