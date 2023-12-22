John Stamos Recalls Drinking a ‘Bottle of Wine’ to Forget 2015 DUI

Nearly nine years after his 2015 DUI, Full House star John Stamos recalls details about the night, including what happened after the unfortunate event.

During his recent interview with PEOPLE, Stamos spoke about how he ended up going to the hospital following the DUI. “I came home after the hospital that night, I sat down, I drank a bottle of wine just to forget what just happened,” he explained.

Although he immediately left for Canada to film My Big Fat Greek Wedding 2 after the incident, John Stamos admitted he kept drinking to avoid thinking about what happened. “When you sober up, you have to look at the ugly truth,” he continued. “So you keep drinking. So I was kind of just loosely buzzed through the shooting of that movie.”

Stamos also spoke on Mayim Bialik’s Bialik Breakdown podcast about being so “liquored up” during the My Big Fat Greek Wedding 2 production. He admitted the DUI and film were his lowest point.

“That was bottom,” he shared. “But I didn’t get it and I just numbed myself for a few weeks after that. And when I came home, my sisters were like, ‘Okay, it’s time to go, we found this place.’ And I’m like, ‘Okay, I’m ready.’”

John Stamos Said He ‘Hated’ the Person He Became

Meanwhile, John Stamos stated that after his 30-day substance abuse program stint, he hated the person he had become. He was ready to make a change for the better.

“I hated it,” he said about his old self. “I hated the way I felt, hated disappointing people, hated myself, hated looking in the mirror going, ‘This is not who my parents raised. What am I doing? Who is this idiot?’”

Stamos further pointed out how embarrassed he was of himself. “I had everything growing up. I had a beautiful childhood,” he continued. The actor then said he had no reason to mess his life up. “And I did and it made me sick.”

John Stamos previously spoke with USA TODAY about writing about his DUI in his memoir. “Writing about [the DUI] just made me sick to my stomach because I could’ve killed somebody,” he explained. “It was just gross where I’d gotten to, where I threw all my family values, morals, and beliefs that I’d had for so many years right out the window.”

Stamos went on to add that getting sober played a “big part” in his fairytale ending.